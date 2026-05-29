Susan Boyle Teases 'New Era' With Glamorous New Look

Susan Boyle has dropped a hint that she is gearing up to announce a brand new project with her latest post. The singer, 65, has been hailed as a national treasure ever since she delivered a history-making performance of I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Susan Boyle has dropped yet another hint that she is gearing up to announce a brand new project with her latest post - after showing off a glamorous new look and teasing the start of a 'new era'.

The singer, 65, has been hailed as a national treasure ever since she delivered a history-making performance of I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009. And on Wednesday Susan seemingly hinted to fans that she is set to release new music as she captioned an unexpected Instagram post: 'A new era starts tomorrow'. Now she has shared another post in a brown tracksuit inside a recording studio with the words 'Just One' on her back.

The caption read: '#ad | I've heard it's Susan Boyling out there… and it's about to get hotter. Just One is out soon xx.

' Many in the comments thought Just One could be the name of a new song or album - but the fact it was labelled an 'ad' confused others.

Susan Boyle has dropped yet another hint that she is gearing up to announce a brand new project with a new post - after showing off a glamorous new look and teasing the start of a 'new era' On Wednesday Susan seemingly hinted to fans that she is set to release new music as she captioned an unexpected Instagram post: 'A new era starts tomorrow' The singer cut a trendy figure in a brown velour tracksuit, teamed with a faux-fur coat and stylish sunglasses Fans penned: 'It's the new single or the new album?

', 'Susan Broke the internet', 'Queen'. She unveiled her blonde locks back in April when she celebrated her 65th birthday with a makeover. Nowadays, the Britain's Got Talent star enjoys plush lunches with her friends and attends plenty of star-studded events when she isn't busy singing. Susan is regularly seen rubbing shoulders with celebrities including Ant McPartlin, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender and flaunting their encounters online.

The singer-turned-influencer is an avid Instagram user, posting snippets of her lavish lifestyle to her 183,000 followers. As a thank you to her fans for supporting her over the last 17 years, Susan released a range of merchandise selling branded clothing and accessories earlier this year. And with products priced between £13 and £50, she could be set for huge profits.

'I've got a little birthday surprise for you all', she told her loyal followers. 'As I celebrate my 65th birthday today, I'm so happy to finally share my very first official merchandise range with you. I've loved putting this together and I hope you'll find something you like.

'It's available to order now for UK delivery, and EU shipping will be opening in the next few days, with the US following in the next few weeks, and the rest of the world shortly after. 'There are also more exciting items on the way, so do keep an eye on the shop over the coming days. 'Thank you for all the love you've shown me today and over the years.

It truly means everything to me, and this felt like a lovely way to celebrate together. Have a wee look here at my official shop: susanboylemusic.com' Proving she's already quite the influencer, Susan was sent a Marty Supreme PR package from Timothée Chalamet himself - who shared his love of the singer. The singer, 65, has been hailed as a national treasure ever since she delivered a history-making performance of I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 200





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