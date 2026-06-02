Susan Boyle Performs Breakdancing Anthem on Forth Bridge for IRN-BRU Campaign

Susan Boyle stars in a new IRN-BRU campaign, performing a reimagined football anthem atop the Forth Bridge. The 65-year-old singer combines powerful vocals with breakdancing in a video celebrating Scottish spirit and the Tartan Army's journey, featuring a star-studded cast and witty lyrics about football fandom.

Susan Boyle , the beloved Scottish singer who first captured global attention with her remarkable performance on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, has once again charmed and surprised her audience.

At 65, she has taken on a uniquely ambitious project, performing the reimagined anthem for IRN-BRU, Scotland's famous soft drink, in a spectacular location. The video sees Boyle standing atop the iconic Forth Bridge, belting out the rousing track "We're Made in Scotland from Girders" while also incorporating unexpected breakdancing moves.

The performance is part of a larger campaign celebrating Scottish identity, humor, and the passionate support for the national football team, the Tartan Army, as they head into a major summer tournament. Dressed in an elegant blue gown and sporting her new signature look-a sleek Anna Wintour-style bob and dark sunglasses-Boyle embodies a modern, confident national icon.

The anthem itself is a tongue-in-cheek nod to the quirks and challenges of following a football team on a global stage, from exorbitant ticket prices to cultural differences like America's tipping culture. The lyrics, delivered with Boyle's powerful vocals and a catchy melody, are filled with witty observations, including lines like "Then clench those buttcheeks and pray" and "We may not be the pundit's favourites to win, but what we lack in flair is made up with McGinn," referencing Scottish footballer John McGinn.

Boyle is joined in the video by a diverse squad of Scottish stars and fans, including football legend John McGinn, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, comedian Paul Black, and 71-year-old viral sensation May Miller, all contributing to the song's communal, celebratory spirit. The video was shot against a backdrop of Glasgow's most iconic landmarks and the scenic shores of Loch Lomond, creating a stunning visual tribute to Scotland's landscapes.

The anthem launched on IRN-BRU's social media channels on Tuesday and will be available for streaming on Spotify from Wednesday. This campaign continues IRN-BRU's rich heritage of sport-related advertising, embracing the dogged, resilient spirit they associate with Scotland, famously summarized in the phrase "Made in Scotland from Girders.

" For Boyle, this project marks another creative milestone in her post-Britain's Got Talent career, which has evolved from a shy singer into a confident performer and social media personality. Recently, she celebrated her 65th birthday with a significant rebrand, unveiling a glamorous new blonde bob and a chic, fashion-forward style.

Today, she is an avid Instagram user with 176,000 followers, sharing glimpses of her lavish lifestyle, star-studded events, and friendships with celebrities like Ant McPartlin, Lewis Capaldi, and Sam Fender. In a gesture of gratitude to her fans of seventeen years, Boyle also launched her own merchandise line this week, with items priced between £13 and £50, showcasing her savvy as both an artist and an entrepreneur.

The "Made in Scotland from Girders" anthem thus stands as a testament to her enduring appeal and her ability to reinvent herself while remaining deeply connected to her national roots, proving that there is indeed much more to her than just an incredible voice





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Susan Boyle IRN-BRU Forth Bridge Scotland Football Anthem Tartan Army Breakdancing Made In Scotland From Girders John Mcginn Alex Kapranos

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Susan Boyle Proves There's More to Her Than Just an Incredible VoiceSusan Boyle, the iconic Scottish opera singer, has proven there's much more to her than just an incredible voice. She has starred in a new IRN-BRU advert, showing off her breakdancing moves and hitting high notes on top of the Forth Bridge. The advert, titled 'We're Made in Scotland from Girders', is a rousing reimagining of the iconic 1980s advert and a thunderous rallying cry for the Tartan Army.

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