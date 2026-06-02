Susan Boyle Breaks Dancing to Anthem on Forth Bridge

Susan Boyle, the Scottish opera singer known for her iconic performance on Britain's Got Talent, shows off her breakdancing skills while singing the World Cup anthem on top of the Forth Bridge.

Susan Boyle , 65, hits high notes on top of Forth Bridge to belt out IRN-BRU’s World Cup anthem before dropping some breakdancing moves - with a little help from AI.

The drink’s makers, AG Barr hope it will become an unofficial anthem to Scotland’s World Cup campaign. Susan said: ‘I never thought I’d be belting out an anthem on top of a bridge or breakdancing but it just goes to show that anything’s possible when you’re Made in Scotland from Girders.

‘It’s been brilliant fun, a bit bonkers but in the best way. The anthem is for the fans and everyone loudly showing their support - carrying the roar of a nation with them, from the first kick to the final whistle. ’ SuBo the breakdancer! Scottish singer Susan Boyle is the nation’s kilt-y pleasure as she shows off her moves for reimagining of iconic 1980s IRN-BRU advert atop the Forth Bridge.

Susan hits high notes on top of Forth Bridge to belt out IRN-BRU’s World Cup anthem before dropping some breakdancing moves. She wears an elegant blue gown for the video after recently debuting her new look, an Anna Wintour style bob and dark sunglasses. Susan is joined by an extensive squad of stars and fans, the catchy track nods to summer football quirks which are no match to being Made in Scotland from Girders.

Susan is joined by the likes of Scotland legend John McGinn, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, comedian Paul Black and 71-year-old viral sensation May Miller. We’re Made in Scotland from Girders is a rousing reimagining of the iconic 1980s advert and a thunderous rallying cry for the Tartan Army.

Among the standout lyrics are: ‘Then clench those buttcheeks and pray’ ‘We may not be the pundit’s favourites to win, but what we lack in flair is made up with McGinn’ ‘We’re made in Scotland from girders / Where there’s girders there’s a way. ’ Susan is regularly seen rubbing shoulders with celebrities including Ant McPartlin, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender and flaunting their encounters online.

The singer-turned-influencer is an avid user on Instagram, posting snippets of her lavish lifestyle to her 176,000 followers. As a thank you to her fans for supporting her over the last 17 years, Susan released her very own merchandise this week, selling branded clothing and accessories





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Susan Boyle Britain's Got Talent Opera Singer Breakdancing World Cup Anthem Forth Bridge AG Barr Tartan Army Girders Anna Wintour Style Bob Dark Sunglasses John Mcginn Franz Ferdinand Paul Black May Miller I Dreamed A Dream Instagram Merchandise

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