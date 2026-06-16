Survivors stand alongside Paris Hilton in fight against troubled teen industry

Paris Hilton may be the most recognizable voice in the fight against Provo Canyon School, but she is far from the only one.After today's press conference held i

Paris Hilton arrived in Utah on Monday in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging medical neglect and malpractice at the same troubled teens facility she was at in her youth.

Paris Hilton may be the most recognizable voice in the fight against Provo Canyon School, but she is far from the only one. After today's press conference held in Provo, KUTV spoke with two other survivors of the troubled teen industry.

“What was your time at Provo Canyon School like for you? ” KUTV asked Sarah Bolson, who was admitted into the Provo Canyon School in the early 2000s. She spent about a year there.

“They’re basically stripping away who you are to treat you mentally, but all it’s doing is like, removing your identity,” Filippone said. They said they were there to not only support Paris Hilton's cause, but to share their own stories of abuse.

“I think ultimately what it comes down to are these kids are being hurt, and they are being mistreated,” Bolson said. “It’s heartbreaking that this is still happening. ” These programs are manipulating you,” Filippone said.

“Every kid who goes into treatment, they come out ten times worse. ” For both Bolson and Filippone, they’re asking why the Utah Department of Health and Human Services keeps Provo Canyon School open, and similar institutions, despite years of complaints “We need more regulation, and if they cannot regulate, if it is out of bounds for them to regulate, then they need to shut them down,” Bolson said.

“Kids are dying. Kids are being mistreated. Kids are being violated,” Filippone said.

“None of that is okay. Something must be done. ”Paris Hilton arrived in Utah in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging medical neglect and malpractice at the same troubled teens facility she wasFamily and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA weekend BASE jumping accident in a Utah canyon killed two people, one of them a daredevil athlete best known for performing onstage with Madonna at the 2012 SA 21-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning, accused of fleeing from police at a high-rate of speed and striking a Utah Highway Patrol vehicleUtah Attorney General Derek Brown said BYU and Utah deserve honest competition and that he and Gov. Spencer Cox stand behind the Big 12's right to enforce its r





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