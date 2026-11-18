Charlotte Golunski and James Emslie detail how the Bayesian yacht crew failed to warn passengers or provide life jackets during the August 2024 Sicily disaster.

Charlotte Golunski and James Emslie, survivors of the August 2024 sinking of the Bayesian superyacht, have filed detailed High Court claims alleging that the vessel was operated with reckless disregard for passenger safety. The couple, who escaped the disaster off the coast of Sicily with their one-year-old daughter, stated they were left to scramble for safety without adequate assistance from the crew. Their legal filings directly challenge the actions of Revtom Ltd and Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd, which are attempting to limit their financial liability for the tragedy that claimed seven lives.

Core Allegations of Reckless Crew Conduct

The survivors assert that crew members prioritized recklessness over safety protocols when a violent gust of wind caused the £30 million, 184-foot vessel to capsize. Golunski and Emslie claim that when the yacht tilted dangerously to one side, they received very limited assistance from the captain and crew, who held ultimate responsibility for their safety. The family argues that the crew failed to monitor weather forecasts properly, did not move the yacht into the nearby harbour at Porticello, and neglected to ensure an adequate watch was kept overnight.

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Furthermore, the couple states they were not warned as conditions deteriorated and that the crew failed to provide lifejackets or organize a safe evacuation for those on board. Matthew Chapman KC, representing the family, has raised serious questions regarding the functionality of the yacht's emergency alarm and lighting systems, as well as the timely deployment of life rafts. The survivors contend that these operational failures were not isolated incidents but part of a pattern of negligence that exposed passengers to a high probability of death or personal injury.

Stakeholder Positions and Liability Disputes

Revtom Ltd and Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd have filed court documents seeking to limit their liability regarding death, injury, damage to the Bayesian, and any other losses resulting from the sinking. However, the family's legal team argues that individuals responsible for the superyacht allowed it to operate despite being aware of dangerous problems with the vessel. Chapman claims that those in charge knew or likely knew that defects in the design, construction, and operation of the yacht would probably result in the loss of life.

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The barrister accused the companies of reckless conduct, citing their actual knowledge that such defects would lead to suffering and consequential expenses. Golunski and Emslie argue that the captain did not wake early enough to address the worsening weather conditions and that the crew's incompetence directly contributed to the disaster. The survivors are fighting back against these liability limitations, insisting that the companies' actions amounted to a deliberate disregard for human safety rather than mere oversight.

Real-World Impact and Legal Next Steps

The disaster resulted in the deaths of seven people, including British tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah. Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued from the waters off Sicily. Golunski and Emslie are pursuing personal injury claims and have requested detailed records about the yacht's design, safety testing, maintenance, and crew training to support their case.

The survivors are asking the court to throw out the companies' application to limit compensation or to delay any decision until further evidence has been examined. Chapman argued it would be wrong for the court to decide on liability limits before all evidence is available, emphasizing the severity of the alleged safety failures. The ongoing legal battle highlights the critical importance of regulatory compliance and crew accountability in the luxury maritime industry, with the family seeking full accountability for the tragedy that devastated their lives and the broader tech community.