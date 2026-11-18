Survivors of the Bayesian superyacht sinking allege crew negligence and design failures led to the deaths of Mike Lynch and six others, opposing liability caps.

Charlotte Golunski and James Emslie, survivors of the August 2024 sinking of the Bayesian superyacht, have submitted High Court filings detailing alleged gross negligence by the vessel's crew and owners. The couple, who escaped with their one-year-old daughter, stated they were left to scramble to safety without adequate assistance during the catastrophic event off the coast of Sicily. Their legal team is actively opposing efforts by Revtom Ltd and Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd to limit their financial liability for the tragedy that claimed seven lives, including that of British tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his eighteen-year-old daughter Hannah.

Alleged Failures in Safety Protocols and Crew Response

The core of the survivors' complaint centers on the actions taken, or not taken, by the crew as conditions deteriorated. Ms. Golunski and Mr. Emslie claim that the crew failed to monitor weather forecasts adequately and did not move the Bayesian into the nearby harbour of Porticello to avoid the violent gust of wind that ultimately capsized the vessel. They further allege that the captain did not wake early enough as the storm intensified, leaving passengers without timely warnings or essential safety equipment.

Also read Paris Hilton makes DC return to fight against deepfake porn with AOC, demanding ‘justice’ for survivors

According to the court documents, the crew failed to distribute lifejackets to passengers and did not organize a safe evacuation process. The family contends that when the yacht tilted excessively, they received very limited assistance from the captain and crew, who held the ultimate responsibility for their safety. The survivors also raised specific questions regarding whether the yacht's emergency alarm system and lighting functions worked properly during the disaster, and whether life rafts were deployed in a timely manner.

Legal Battle Over Liability Caps and Company Knowledge

Revtom Ltd and Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd have filed paperwork seeking to limit their liability for deaths, injuries, and damage to the yacht resulting from the sinking. In response, Matthew Chapman KC, the family's lawyer, argued that it would be unjust for the court to decide on liability caps before all evidence is examined. He emphasized that individuals responsible for the vessel were aware of dangerous stability issues and allowed it to operate despite knowing that continued use in prevailing weather conditions exposed passengers to a high probability of death or personal injury.

Advertisement

Mr. Chapman accused the companies of reckless conduct, stating they had actual knowledge that defects in the design, construction, and operation of the Bayesian would likely result in loss of life. The legal team asserts that the companies knew or should have known that these defects created an imminent risk, yet the vessel continued to sail under these compromised conditions. This argument directly counters the companies' attempts to cap their financial exposure to the families of the victims and other stakeholders.

Request for Detailed Records and Future Legal Steps

To support their claims, Ms. Golunski and Mr. Emslie have requested detailed records concerning the Bayesian's design, safety testing, maintenance history, and crew training procedures. They argue that determining whether the companies can limit compensation requires a full examination of these technical and operational facts. The survivors intend to pursue personal injury claims independently, seeking full accountability for the harm suffered during the disaster.

The legal proceedings will likely hinge on whether the court accepts the evidence of crew incompetence and design flaws as primary causes, or if it sides with the Italian investigators' initial conclusion that design flaws were not to blame. The survivors are asking the court to either throw out the companies' application to limit liability or delay any decision until further evidence is gathered and reviewed, ensuring a thorough judicial process for all parties involved.