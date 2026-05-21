Survivor Winners and Milestones

This text provides an overview of the winners and milestones of the CBS series Survivor, highlighting the unique aspects of each season and the impact of the winners on the show.

Since debuting in 2000, the CBS series has aired 49 seasons, with each season differing from the rest and each crowning a new winner that defined every separate installment.

Winners are considered pros at the game, successfully influencing the show and how it is played year and year by eager cast members vying for a shot at also being deemed a Sole Survivor. But with 50 seasons under the show’s belt, only 48 have actually won the show. And that 48th winner was just named with the end of the winners, what seasons they’ve appeared on and all the milestones each champion contributed during their time in the game.

In 2000, becoming the first Sole Survivor to take home the $1 million prize, Hatch set the framework for all of the manipulation, backstabbing and strategy that is now standard for the reality series. He was later sentenced to 51 months in prison for not paying taxes on his winnings, and he also received another nine-month sentence for failing to amend his 2000 tax return.

In 2003, Sandra won the series twice, standing as the Sole Survivor for the second time in the beloved Survivor. During her winning season, Amber met her now-husband, Boston Rob Mariano, where their love story played out onscreen. Boston Rob finished as her runner-up, and on the finale, he proposed to her, marking the first engagement on the series and time two players wed. Tom matched Colby Donaldson’s record of most individual immunity challenge wins of five.

He went on to compete on season 13 where each tribe was divided up based on the four ethnicities of Asian American, African American, Hispanic American and Caucasian. Throughout his time competing, he was never in danger of being eliminated, and notably is the first castaway to find a hidden immunity idol and win the show. In 2008, Amber won the series, making her the first woman to win the show twice.

In that season, she was a part of the Black Widow Brigade, an all-woman alliance that successfully eliminated a string of male players and placed in the top four. In 2003, Tom won the series, making him the first player to appear in five seasons, setting the record for the most installments played by a castaway. He additionally served as a mentor of Survivor: The Australian Outback. And it’s safe to say he’s no stranger to reality TV.

Boston Rob has also competed on two seasons of Survivor with Jenna Morasca, nabbing the title at a mere 22-years-old during season 23. Kim Spradlin won the series in 2005 with another unique format that initially separated tribes based on gender. During her run on the series, she matched the record for most individual immunity challenges won by a woman with four. Kim also appeared in Survivor: All-Stars, where she placed sixth.

The format, which casts duos who are related to one another, was won by Tyson Apostol





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Survivor Winners Milestones Unique Aspects Impact On The Show

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