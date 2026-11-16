Survivor Star Sophi Weds in Miami Ceremony Rooted in Family and Faith

Former Survivor contestant Sophi celebrated her wedding in Miami with a faith-centered ceremony, personal letters to guests, and a honeymoon planned in Japan and Hawaii.

Former Survivor contestant Sophi has married in Miami, and she told the outlet that the wedding was designed to feel timeless and classic while still being warm, personal and very much her own. Sophi shared the details exclusively, describing a celebration that blended ivory and champagne tones with the traditions of her family. The wedding is one of several celebrity weddings the outlet highlighted from 2026, a year when a number of stars said 'I do' in a chapel or at intimate ceremonies.

Sophi said she chose Miami because it is the place where her families built their lives and where much of her story belongs. She identified herself as a Cuban-American and said that having her family and traditions woven into the day meant everything to her. The ceremony was centered on her faith, and it was followed by a reception where guests were encouraged to let loose, dance and feel like family.

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Miami Ceremony Built Around Family and Faith

The Miami wedding was built around Sophi's Cuban-American roots and her religious faith. Sophi said the couple wanted a meaningful ceremony focused on faith, followed by a party where everyone could relax and celebrate together. Her description placed family at the center of both the ceremony and the reception.

The color palette of ivory and champagne was chosen to give the day a classic look. Sophi said the couple wanted the event to feel timeless, but also personal. That balance between traditional elegance and family-driven details appears to be the core of how the couple approached planning the day.

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Personal Letters and a Survivor Connection

Sophi wrote personal letters to her guests so they would understand that their presence mattered. She said she wanted guests to feel they were part of the story that brought the couple together, rather than simply filling a seat. That gesture reflected the warm and individual tone she wanted for the wedding.

Among the guests was Savannah, 32, a close friend of Sophi who also competed on Survivor. Sophi's Survivor run ended at the final tribal council after a surprise win at the final immunity challenge. Although the jury respected her social game and perseverance, Savannah ultimately won the season. The source notes that Survivor pays one sole winner $1 million each season after the contestant lasts 39 days outside, and the show has aired on CBS since its debut in 2000.

Honeymoon Plans and Celebrity Weddings in 2026

Sophi said she is looking forward to her honeymoon, which she described as a trip to Japan followed by a stop in Hawaii. She said the couple plans to eat their way through Japan, explore, and probably get a little lost before slowing down in Hawaii. She also described the start of her relationship as a spark that became a certainty that she could not picture her future without her partner.

The wedding appears in a roundup of 2026 celebrity marriages that included Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White, who rang in the new year with a wedding to her husband, John Donaldson. Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke also said 'I do' to her longtime boyfriend, Christian Lee Hutson, in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony the following month. Sophi's wedding joins those announcements as another high-profile celebration from the year.