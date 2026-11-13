Survivor Sarah Clark Launches B&Me After Attacker Jancys Santiago Sentenced

Sarah Clark transformed trauma into triumph by founding B&Me, a fashion brand for pregnant women, after Jancys Santiago was sentenced for her 2000 rape and a 2001 assault on Katy Vicchitto.

Survivor Sarah Clark has channeled her past trauma into a successful fashion venture, launching the brand B&Me to create innovative outerwear for pregnant women. This new chapter in her life coincides with the recent sentencing of Jancys Santiago, the man who raped her in her Manhattan apartment on May 23, 2000.

B&Me Founder Finds Healing Through Design

Sarah Clark established B&Me, a company named for her third child, Booker, to address the specific needs of expectant mothers. The brand produces expandable coats and outerwear designed to adapt to the changing shape of a woman's body during pregnancy. Clark discovered the necessity for these garments while walking the windy streets of New York City with Booker, realizing that standard clothing offered insufficient warmth and comfort for growing bellies.

Also read Hegseth Impeachment Vote Fails as 11 Democrats Miss Floor Decision After Katherine Clark Fundraiser

The design features practical elements such as adjustable zippers that accommodate a growing abdomen and extra pockets to cuddle a newborn. Clark initially created the first prototype by wearing her husband's extra-large parka, which allowed her body heat to keep both her and her child warm. She noted that the concept emerged from her own experience as a mother and evolved into a significant part of her personal healing journey. The brand aims to provide practical solutions for hard-to-fit pregnant moms.

Jancys Santiago Sentenced for 2000 and 2001 Rapes

On September 18, 2026, Jancys Santiago, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison at the Bronx Hall of Justice. The sentencing concluded a long legal process that began with police using DNA evidence to link Santiago to the rape of Sarah Clark in 2000. The same DNA evidence also connected him to the rape of Katy Vicchitto, a 21-year-old woman attacked in her Bronx apartment in December 2001.

Advertisement

Santiago hid in Clark's closet before ambushing her in her Midtown apartment. Years later, police identified him as the suspect in both the 2000 and 2001 cases. The resolution of these cases brought closure to the victims but also reopened old wounds. Clark described the resurfacing of her case in 2023 as a painful reminder, admitting that it brought up unexpected emotions and temporarily knocked her down.

Victims Reunite and Reflect on Justice

Following the sentencing, Sarah Clark and Katy Vicchitto embraced, marking a moment of solidarity between the two survivors. Clark stated that she had long resigned herself to the possibility that her attacker would never be caught. She expressed gratitude that justice was finally served, noting that the legal outcome allowed her to move forward. The reunion highlighted the enduring impact of the crimes on the victims and the relief felt by the community.

Clark emphasized that she never sought out attention or activism, but rather focused on building a future for herself and her family. She is now married with three children and continues to lead B&Me as its founder. The company's success demonstrates how she turned a negative experience into a positive contribution to the fashion market. Her story serves as an inspiration to others who have faced similar challenges.

Future Impact and Business Growth

The launch of B&Me represents a significant milestone in Clark's life, allowing her to create something meaningful for other women. She believes that the clothing line fills a critical niche in the industry by offering stylish yet functional outerwear. The brand's growth will likely continue as more consumers recognize the need for adaptable pregnancy apparel. Clark remains committed to her business and her role as a mother and survivor.

Advertisement

As B&Me expands, it will continue to support women through the various stages of pregnancy and early motherhood. The company's mission aligns with Clark's personal values of resilience and empowerment. By focusing on the future, she has successfully transformed a traumatic past into a driving force for her professional endeavors. Her journey underscores the importance of finding purpose after tragedy.