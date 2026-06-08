Survivor recounts 'slave' years inside secretive Catholic sect Opus Dei

Sheila Joyce reveals her traumatic seven-year ordeal as an 'assistant numerary' at Opus Dei's Lismullin Conference Centre, detailing forced penance, grueling domestic labor, and psychological torment that began with a seemingly innocent cookery school trip at age ten.

When Sheila Joyce turned ten, she received a birthday present that would alter the course of her life forever. It was not a typical gift like a Barbie doll or a new dress; instead, her mother Mary took her on a trip to a local cookery school.

For a young girl growing up in an impoverished suburb of Drogheda, about 30 miles north of Dublin, sharing a freezing four-bedroom bungalow with her parents and fifteen siblings, this outing was a rare escape. She was excited to spend time alone with her mother and experience something beyond the daily struggles of a family that could barely afford groceries.

Upon arrival at the cookery school, Sheila was swept away by a group of 'beautiful women' who led her to a spotless kitchen. They told her she was special and lavished her with freshly baked bread, buns, and cakes-unimaginable treats that seemed like a glimpse of a better world. That December day in 1979 felt like a moment of pure luck and kindness.

However, the welcoming embrace of the cookery school was a sinister facade. Far from providing a sanctuary from her bleak family life, it marked the first step toward becoming what Sheila describes as a 'slave' within the secretive Catholic sect Opus Dei. More than three decades have passed since she escaped, yet she still bears the physical scars left by the cilice, a spiked metal garter she was forced to wear for two hours daily as an act of penance.

The sharp spikes bit into her thigh like barbed wire, leaving a row of unsightly bumps-a permanent testament to her seven years of silent servitude at Opus Dei's Lismullin Conference Centre. Situated adjacent to the cookery school and hidden by trees in the remote countryside about half an hour's drive from Drogheda, the center became her prison. Sheila was told her vocation lay in being an 'assistant numerary,' essentially a domestic servant.

From that point onward, her life was governed by a rigid, exhausting routine: waking at 6 a.m., kissing the ground, and declaring 'Serviam'-Latin for 'I will serve.

' And serve she did. Her duties were relentless. She spent her days serving breakfast, cleaning guests' rooms, washing their clothes, waiting on tables during lunch and dinner, tidying the chapel, and laundering priests' vestments. Prayer consumed two and a half hours each day, and she did not retire to bed until 10 p.m., only to rise and repeat the grueling cycle anew.

The assistants were permitted to see their families only once a year, and for Sheila, there was no divine inspiration in this unpaid drudgery-only psychological torture. She reached such depths of despair that she contemplated the unthinkable, recalling a rule that automatic expulsion followed if one was raped.

'So I remember trying to explore how I could expose myself to that,' she admits, a chilling testament to the severity of her suffering. Even this extreme thought was not the most desperate measure she considered. Now 56 and a separated mother of two, Sheila still lives in Drogheda. Dressed smartly in a trouser suit for a recent interview, she sat in a living room tellingly devoid of religious imagery, a stark contrast to the pious environment of her youth.

She clearly finds it upsetting to relive these experiences, but she is driven by anger over recent findings of an investigation into Opus Dei by a major newspaper. The report revealed how little has changed within this controversial organization since its founding in 1928 by Spanish priest Josemaría Escrivá, later accused of supporting General Franco's dictatorship. Opus Dei, whose name means 'God's Work' in Latin, teaches that holiness can be achieved through mundane everyday tasks.

With nearly 100,000 members worldwide-about 500 in the UK and 4,400 in the US-the sect has long denied its portrayal as a sinister, vindictive, and violent group in Dan Brown's 2003 bestseller The Da Vinci Code, calling such depictions 'malicious nonsense.

' Yet, despite these denials, horrifying allegations of abuse against women have surfaced globally. The recent UK investigation uncovered disturbing echoes of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale, with Opus Dei reportedly recruiting vulnerable young women at centers such as Lakefield Hospitality College, an affiliated catering school in affluent Hampstead, north London. Sheila's story underscores the human cost behind the organization's polished exterior and raises urgent questions about accountability and reform





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Opus Dei Catholic Sect Abuse Scandal Religious Cult Survivor Story Lismullin Cilice Domestic Servitude Ireland UK Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope to find a secularized, polarized Spain where the Catholic Church has a complex legacyPope Leo XIV’s trip to Spain will bring the American pontiff to a traditional center of European Christianity, where the Catholic Church has a complex legacy and the Socialist-led government is in a political crisis.

Read more »

Catholic Church Boots Exorcist After He Said UFOs Are DemonsThe famous exorcist Stephen Rossetti was removed from his job after asserting that UFOs are actually demons.

Read more »

FBI fires several analysts tied to disputed ‘Catholic ideology’ memoSeveral FBI analysts tied to the creation of a 2023 memo warning of a potential threat from Catholic 'violent extremists' were told they were being fired.

Read more »

New Pancreatic Cancer Pill Offers Hope as Long-Term Survivor Kay Kays Advocates for ResearchA new pill targeting the root cause of pancreatic cancer has been announced, offering renewed hope. Kay Kays, the world's longest survivor of the disease, shares her story and advocates for continued research through foundations like the Seena Magowitz Foundation and HonorHealth Research Institute.

Read more »