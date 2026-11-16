Survivor star Danny Kilby warns future contestants to pay bills before filming, revealing he lost all possessions in Fiji due to an unpaid storage unit auction.

Survivor contestant Danny Kilby has issued a stark warning to future reality television participants after losing every personal possession he owned. The incident occurred while Kilby was filming Season 51 of the CBS competition series on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji from April to May. He revealed that the catastrophic loss of his assets stemmed directly from a failure to maintain payments on a storage unit back home.

The Financial Logic Behind the Loss

Kilby explained his rationale to followers on TikTok, stating that he moved all of his belongings into storage to avoid paying rent on an apartment while he was away. He told viewers, "I thought, 'Hey, I'm going out to Fiji, I might win $1 million. I don't want to pay rent while I'm on the island.'" Kilby stated that he moved his items into the unit and then went to live with his girlfriend for a couple of months to save money before the trip.

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However, the plan failed because Kilby lost his wallet during the move. This loss forced him to obtain a new debit card. Crucially, he did not update his payment information with the storage company to reflect the new card details. Consequently, the automatic payments for the storage unit stopped, and the account fell into arrears without his knowledge.

Missed Warnings and Auction Consequences

Kilby realized the severity of the situation while en route to Fiji. He discovered that the storage business did not have his updated card information on file. By the time he finished filming, he received an email from the company explaining that they had attempted to contact him several times. The email warned that his items were scheduled for auction unless he paid $2,000 in outstanding storage fees.

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At that moment, Kilby stated he could not afford the $2,000 fee. He decided to participate in the auction, which was already underway, and attempted to retrieve his belongings. He entered the bidding with a starting price of $400, which was all the money he had available. Unfortunately, Kilby lost the bid and was unable to recover his property.

Specific Items Lost and Public Advice

The reality star admitted he was mourning the loss of specific cherished items, including a portrait of a cheetah dressed as a military general and a collection of old Pokémon cards. He described himself as potentially the dumbest person to ever play the show, using his experience as a cautionary tale. He urged future contestants to deal with all their bills before flying out to filming locations.

Kilby was eliminated from Survivor during episode 8, which aired on November 11. The latest season was released in September and continued airing on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. He filmed alongside 20 other castmates during the production window. He concluded his message by advising fans to rebuy everything they own if they ignore financial obligations, reiterating, "Don't be like me."