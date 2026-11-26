Survivor 51 eliminates Maggie Nestor and Carter Krull in a shocking double tribal. See how the votes unfolded and which seven players remain for the December 2 episode.

Survivor 51 delivered a historic double elimination during the episode aired on November 25, drastically reshaping the remaining tribe dynamics. Maggie Nestor became the fourth member of the jury after receiving seven votes in the first Tribal Council of the night. Shortly thereafter, Carter Krull was voted out in a separate vote, making him the fifth juror to leave the game.

Maggie Nestor Eliminated in First Tribal

Maggie Nestor was eliminated from Survivor 51 following a 7-1-1 vote tally at the first Tribal Council of the evening. The shift in the alliance occurred despite initial plans to target Devin Way and Angelica "Jelly" Loblack. Thien An Nguyen, Cristian Chavez, and Carter Krull had discussed forming a bloc against Way, citing his and Loblack's excessive control over the game as the primary threat.

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Sharonda Cox disrupted these plans by fostering distrust among the members who wanted Way removed. This manipulation caused the votes to swing heavily against Nestor. Nestor cast her vote for Loblack, while Nguyen targeted Way. The remaining seven castaways all voted for Nestor, blindsiding Nguyen, who later admitted she was surprised by the outcome.

Carter Krull Voted Out in Second Tribal

Carter Krull was eliminated from Survivor 51 following a 5-2-1 vote at the second Tribal Council of the night. Krull chose not to play his hidden immunity idol, walking out of the game with the advantage still in his possession. This decision came after he had formed a final-two pact with Mike Pinsky earlier in the episode.

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The alliance to remove Krull was built by Sharonda Cox, Devin Way, and Angelica Loblack, who targeted him for his strategic positioning. Mike Pinsky agreed to join them in voting out Krull. In a twist of fate, Krull and Chavez had targeted Thien An Nguyen, while Nguyen voted for Pinsky. The five players voting for Krull included Pinsky, Eric Macksoud, Way, Loblack, and Cox.

Immunity Challenge Results Shape Votes

Mike Pinsky won the first individual immunity challenge, outlasting Devin Way and Sharonda Cox in the final stage. This victory marked Pinsky's second individual immunity win of the season. The challenge determined who could safely vote at the first Tribal Council, protecting Pinsky from the vote that eliminated Nestor.

Cristian Chavez won the second immunity challenge, which required players to stack blocks into a multilevel tower using only their feet. Thien An Nguyen finished just a few blocks behind Chavez in the second-place position. Chavez's immunity win ensured he remained safe for the second Tribal Council, where he attempted to target Nguyen instead of joining the vote against Krull.

Seven Players Remain for December 2 Episode

Seven players remain in Survivor 51 as the game heads into Episode 11, titled "My Fangs Feel A Little Sharp Today," scheduled to air on December 2. The eliminations of Maggie Nestor and Carter Krull have significantly altered the numerical balance of power within the tribe.

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The remaining castaways now face the challenge of navigating a smaller group where alliances are more fragile and individual threats are more apparent. With the jury growing and immunity challenges having been secured by Pinsky and Chavez, the strategic landscape for the upcoming episode promises intense negotiations and potential shifts in loyalty among the survivors.