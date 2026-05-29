Surviving the Early Portions of Mina the Hollower: Tips for Choosing the Right Weapon

Mina the Hollower has three starting weapons to choose from at the beginning of the game, each offering unique advantages and playstyles. The article recommends the Nightstar as the safest and most versatile option for the initial phase due to its distance-keeping abilities and solid damage output, making it suitable for players seeking precision-based gameplay or those preferring to keep a safe distance from enemies. However, players should not be limited to this choice, as additional weapons will become available later in the game, offering a wider range of customization options and adaptive playstyles to suit different preferences and abilities. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable early-game experience, consider reading the newsletter for weapon breakdowns, starting-weapon recommendations, upgrade advice, and practical tactics to master early combat choices in Mina the Hollower, developed by Yacht Club Games and available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC with ESRB rating for everyone 10+.

Mina the Hollower is a challenging, old-school romp that requires you to use a mixture of agility and strategy to take down its aggressive enemies.

That's why having a weapon type at your disposal that really clicks with your playstyle is important, giving you an extra edge against the endless onslaught of baddies. At the beginning of the game, you'll be given a choice between three starting weapons, so you're probably wondering which is best to grab.

Luckily, you won't be stuck with the weapon you choose at the beginning of the game, as you'll eventually have a chance to get additional armaments to use in battle once you've progressed further. However, the opening hours of your adventure can be made more challenging if you're not rocking a weapon that suits you.

So, here's what to expect from the starting weapons in Mina the Hollower, as well as our pick for the best one for surviving the early portion of the game. Best Starting Weapon In Mina The Hollower The best weapon to pick at the beginning of Mina the Hollower will depend on what type of playstyle you're after.

You'll have three options: Though there's technically no wrong pick here, the safest and most versatile starting weapon in Mina the Hollower is the Nightstar. This flail lets you keep your distance from foes while still being able to deal some really solid damage to them, providing the best mix of offensive and defensive play during the opening hours of the game.

Once this weapon is upgraded to a more powerful version, it gains the ability to deal more damage with the tip of the mace, making it excellent for folks who enjoy precision-based gameplay. Regardless of which weapon you choose at the beginning of Mina the Hollower, don't worry that you'll be locked out of trying other options.

You'll gain the opportunity to use additional weapons later in the game, so this choice is merely a temporary one that will carry you through the game's opening segments. Subscribe to our newsletter for Mina the Hollower weapon guides Sharpen your Mina the Hollower strategy by subscribing to the newsletter for clear weapon breakdowns, starting-weapon recommendations, upgrade advice, and practical tactics to master early combat choices.

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Mina the Hollower is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. 10/10 Mina the Hollower Like Follow Followed Platformer Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 92/100 Critics Rec: 98% Released May 29, 2026 ESRB Everyone 10+ / Fantasy Violence Developer Yacht Club Games Publisher Yacht Club Games Number of Players Single-player 4 Images Close Genre Platformer, Action, Adventure Powered by Expand Collapse





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Mina The Hollower Starting Weapons Best Weapon Adventure Strategy

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