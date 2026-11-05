Survival Becomes Even More Dire in 'Yellowjackets' Season 4 Trailer

Paramount+ shared a trailer for the fourth and final season of 'Yellowjackets.'

The girls may be out of the woods, but they’re not out of the wilderness in the trailer for A clip for the forthcoming final season reveals that the stranded soccer team has finally been rescued, with many of them struggling to acclimate back into society after their cannibalistic antics in the forest.

Although the surviving students are treated like heroes, they seem unsure about returning. The tensions remain in the future timeline, where the characters are splintered apart. The new episodes will feature guest appearances by newcomers June Squibb, Molly Ringwald, and Devon Sawa. Season 4 will premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 20.

Also read Yellowjackets Season 4 Trailer Drops November 5 Before Final Season Premiere

The series is executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who are also the showrunners of. It follows a high school girls soccer team after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. The series moves between the teenagers’ increasingly brutal fight for survival and the lives the survivors have attempted to rebuild nearly 25 years later, proving that what happened in the past is far from buried.

Season 4 stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and Hilary Swank. Guest stars include Squibb, Elijah Wood, Ringwald, Sawa, Sam Braun, and Dulé Hill. Appeals Court Says Lawsuit Over ‘The Pitt’ Can Proceed, Cites ‘Numerous’ Similarities to ‘ER’ was initially planned for five seasons, but the creators shifted it to four.

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“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story oflast year. “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen.

” They continued, “Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you!

We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. ”Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Cuts 50% of Employees After Actress Buys Back CompanyVets Have Put a Number on How Long You Can Leave a Dog Alone, and It's Lower Than Most Owners Think