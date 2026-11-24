Sweet revenge for the champs? Or a hammer blow to Seattle’s playoff prospects?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We’re taking it light for the Thanksgiving edition of Seahawks Reacts. You already know the confidence poll is a standard weekly question, but our main question of Week 12 is just predicting the winner of the Seattle Seahawks’ highly anticipated rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle has a chance to go 3-0 in 2026 at Levi’s Stadium.

Also read The Seahawks Only Have One Path to Playoffs After 49ers Big Win

The last two trips ended in an NFC West title, a Super Bowl title, but this year is all about just making the playoffs. San Francisco is a virtual lock for the postseason, whereas Seattle is a bit iffy in a crowded NFC field.that in no way represented the defensive struggle this truly was. Seattle didn’t have Zach Charbonnet or Jadarian Price back then, while the 49ers didn’t have Keenan Allen, Nick Bosa, or DeForest Buckner.

Gracen Halton, who wrecked Seattle’s offensive line back in October, is out for the season and won’t factor in the rematch. Likewise for right tackle Colton McKivitz, who broke his ankle in the win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. While it’s not a case of wiping the slate clean, it’s not the same matchup as the first go-round.

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We also still have to see if Sam Darnold is good through this week’s practice so that he can make his return… against one of the league’s best defenses. Brock Purdy led two clutch drives against the NFL’s best defense and looks like one of the MVP favorites. Can Mike Macdonald’s unit shut him down this time? Make your pick by voting in the poll below!

All scoring margin options are based on number of possessions . Every week of the season we will ask fans if they think the team is moving in the right direction. This allows us to track the level of confidence in the fan base throughout the season and analyze what events had the biggest impact in fan support.

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