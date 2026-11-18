Sam Darnold or Drew Lock? You decide, 12s!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Why yes, we’re starting out the week with more Sam Darnold vs. Drew Lock discourse. If it was only a few years ago that we were doing the same thing with Geno Smith and Drew Lock,and Drew hadn’t even played but a handful of snaps. Geno’s turnover problem wasn’t even at its worst point of the season when we did that discussion post in 2023! But these are bigger stakes and this is much more of a legitimate debate.

Also read Kyle Shanahan explains decision to start injured 49ers cornerbacks Lenoir, Green vs. Cowboys

Drew Lock is 3-0 as a starter and functionally 4-0 when you consider the New England Patriots game a quasi-start. He hasn’t thrown an interception, he’s thrown seven touchdowns, made a lot of difficult throws, and even if the offense isn’t scoring a lot, they don’t look as dysfunctional as we’ve seen with Sam Darnold for much of the year. Lock has looked better than Darnold even ignoring the context of opponents.

But… yeah, the opponents have to matter a little bit, right? This is entering the Raiders game, and while Lock isn’t in this graphic, you’ll notice that Darnold has spent nearly 70% of his dropbacks playing no worse than a “good” defense. As of Week 10, all of Lock’s snaps have come against bad pass defenses. The New England Patriots are 25th, the Las Vegas Raiders are 28th, and the Arizona Cardinals are 32nd in EPA/dropback.

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It is obviously a very good thing that Lock has outclassed poor defenses, but is that sample size enough to assume that he’ll play like that against competent defenses? , and it sounds like he’ll be good to go for what might be a do-or-die game against the 49ers.

Given Darnold’s issues with turnovers, decision-making, and frankly some moments where his health is a legitimate question mark, that may not be the most popular decision… and especially not when Drew is making some really impressive plays. Right now, Drew is the hot hand. He’s done an exemplary job as a backup QB. But is at least the first half of Sam Darnold’s 2025 and most of 2024 all just a mirage?

An aberration? Is this the point of no return for Darnold? Or has the Week 1 injury and subsequent ailments already derailed his season?

All of this is to say: If we are on the assumption that Darnold is healthy enough to play Week 12 against the 49ers unencumbered—I’ll be careful with “fully healthy” as a phrase—should the Seahawks still ride the “hot hand” and go with Lock or should they go with Sam? It’s an either/or question but you can add in your own coloring for “Start Sam, but a short leash” or “Bench Sam permanently” or “Start Drew, but play Sam if Drew struggles” type of expansion to your answer in the comments section.

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