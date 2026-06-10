Survey Shows Four in Five GPs Practice Defensive Medicine Due to Complaint Threats

A new survey reveals that the growing threat of complaints has driven 78% of GPs to adopt defensive medicine practices, such as overprescribing and unnecessary referrals, to avoid legal and regulatory repercussions. This shift risks over-diagnosis, increased patient anxiety, and additional strain on the NHS, while also contributing to physician burnout. Experts warn that the culture of fear, amplified by rising complaint rates and compensation claims, is making general practice a high-risk environment, ultimately compromising patient care and doctor well-being.

The growing threat of complaints has led four in five GPs to practice ' defensive medicine ' that risks over-diagnosis and medicalisation, a survey reveals. Family doctors said they are more inclined to prescribe certain medicines, refer patients to specialists or spend longer writing notes to prevent a backlash.

The excessive caution comes amid fears of missing a serious condition that could result in a legal complaint or a referral to the doctors' regulator. But it often involves deviating from standard practice, with GPs prescribing extra drugs and ordering more tests that may increase patient anxiety and place additional burden on the health service in terms of costs and demand for appointments.

Some 78 per cent of family doctors agreed the threat of complaints had led them to practice more defensively than they feel is best for their patient. Just 9 per cent disagreed, according to the poll of 836 GPs by trade magazine Pulse. One family doctor said: 'I have found myself practising more defensive medicine at times, perhaps investigating or referring where previously I might have watched and waited.

'Despite time constraints, I find myself writing essays in patient notes to make sure I've covered my own back, safety-netted clearly. The excessive caution comes amid fears of missing a serious condition that could result in a legal complaint or a referral to the doctors' regulator.

'This, combined with patient attitudes, has made working in the NHS almost untenable in the current climate. ' Figures from NHS Resolution, which handles compensation claims on behalf on the health service, show it is dealing with around 3,000 cases a year involving GPs - some up worth more than £4million.

Meanwhile, figures from NHS England and the General Medical Council also reveal a rise in complaints about family doctors and their care. One doctor described general practice as a 'very high-risk environment' and said 'the only way to navigate this is to act and practise defensively and have a low threshold of risk'.

'Otherwise, almost certainly something will come back to bite you,' they added. Previous research published in the British Medical Journal found a strong link between defensive medicine and burnout, suggesting doctors engaged in such practice are more stressed. Dennis Reed, director of Silver Voices, which campaigns on behalf of elderly patients, said: 'I do feel sorry for GPs in this regard as they do risk a frenzy of litigation if they miss something.

'It seems they are damned for sending people for tests and damned if they don't. Dennis Reed, director of Silver Voices, said patients want their doctor to 'play it safe' and send them for checks if they have concerns.

'However, I think most patients would rather see their doctor play it safe and send them for additional checks if they have any concerns - it's best to cover all angles as the consequences of not acting could be serious. 'In the past, there was a tendency for GPs to overreach for their prescription pad and dole out drugs just to get patients out the door.

'Now, patients know there are so many tests and scans available, they want to access them - and I can understand why. ' The poll features in a new report into complaints and regulation, produced by Cogora, the publisher of Pulse, and funded by Medical Protection, which offers indemnity services to GPs. Dr Sarah Townley, deputy medical director at Medical Protection, said: 'We know our members feel a growing sense of pressure.

'They're worried about all sorts of medicolegal issues - complaints, claims, even police investigations - it's definitely at the back of their minds. 'There are multiple factors that can lead to defensive medicine. 'A lot of it is about fear of consequences. Now, that might be linked to complaints, it might be fear of the regulator, it might be fear of the patient being unhappy.

The wider culture where doctors feel they're being publicly criticised, may also be a factor.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Defensive Medicine GP Complaints NHS Overdiagnosis Medical Litigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'We've Been Four Days Without Light': Cubans Describe Suffering After Four-Month US Oil BlockadeUS military blockade of oil shipments to Cuba causing dire fuel shortages, power outages, and economic turmoil. Residents struggle to cope.

Read more »

Repeat offender on probation allegedly kills father who tracked his stolen truck using GPSA Houston father was killed during a carjacking after tracking his stolen truck using GPS, police said. A repeat offender on probation has been charged with murder.

Read more »

As prices increase, Americans more pessimistic about finances, new survey showsAmericans are growing more concerned about their financial future, according to a new Federal Reserve survey.

Read more »

Survey Reveals Widespread Defensive Medicine Among UK GPs Amid Complaint FearsA new survey indicates that four in five general practitioners in the UK engage in defensive medicine, leading to over-diagnosis and increased healthcare costs due to fears of complaints and legal action.

Read more »