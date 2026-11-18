Soundtrack survey of 1,525 decision-makers shows 79 percent of US businesses use unlicensed streaming, costing the music industry an estimated $1.4 billion annually.

A recent comprehensive survey conducted by Soundtrack has uncovered a significant compliance gap within the American commercial sector, revealing that the vast majority of businesses are illegally streaming music. The research, which analyzed the practices of 1,525 decision-makers across nearly 15,000 business locations, indicates that 79 percent of U.S. businesses utilize consumer streaming services like Spotify or YouTube for public commercial playback. This widespread misuse occurs despite clear legal requirements and represents a major failure in the licensing infrastructure, with potentially severe financial consequences for rightsholders.

Survey Methodology and Business Prevalence

Soundtrack surveyed 1,525 decision-makers responsible for nearly 15,000 business locations across ten customer-facing industries to determine the actual state of music usage in the United States. The data indicates that 97 percent of these businesses play music for their customers, with 77 percent doing so on a daily basis. When adjusted for the total size of the U.S. market, these figures suggest that roughly 3.8 million U.S. business locations actively play music within their stores. This volume highlights how deeply embedded music is in the commercial environment, serving as a standard operational feature rather than an occasional luxury.

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The survey results describe a market that is heavily dependent on auditory atmosphere but operates largely outside of legal frameworks. While the law explicitly states that businesses must secure specific licenses to play music in public spaces, the actual implementation among business owners is vastly different. The disconnect between legal mandates and business practices suggests that the current licensing ecosystem fails to meet the needs of the commercial sector, leading to a situation where non-compliance has become the industry norm rather than the exception.

Business Perception Versus Legal Reality

Nine in 10 of the surveyed businesses stated that music boosts employee motivation and shapes the energy of their physical space. More than eight in 10 respondents classified music as an essential part of their business operations, insisting that the audio content must align with their specific brand identity. Rather than viewing audio as a mere background expense, businesses perceive music as a fundamental component of the product they offer to consumers. This high valuation of music stands in stark contrast to the low rates of proper licensing, indicating that businesses value the output but lack the mechanism to pay for it correctly.

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A striking paradox emerged from the data regarding business owners confidence levels. Seventy-eight percent of respondents were confident that the music played in their business was legally compliant, and 83 percent claimed to be familiar with the relevant rules. However, despite these high levels of self-assuredness, 81 percent of businesses were misusing music. Furthermore, 58 percent of respondents believed it was perfectly legal to stream a personal account in their business, demonstrating a profound misunderstanding of copyright law among the very people responsible for its enforcement on the ground.

Complexity of Licensing Structures

The root cause of this widespread non-compliance appears to be the unnecessary complexity of U.S. licensing rules. Put simply, businesses require a music service that is licensed for commercial use, as well as separate licenses with all four U.S. performing rights organizations: ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and GMR. These licenses cover the public performance rights for the music being played. Some licensed music services bundle these performance rights into their subscription fees, while other services require business owners to secure public performance licenses from the U.S. PROs separately. This dual requirement creates a fragmented landscape that is difficult for business owners to navigate.

The survey reflected this complexity by finding that only 5 percent of businesses hold licenses from all four U.S. PROs. The industry acknowledges that the system is not user-friendly, with even experts struggling to distill the rules into simple sentences. Too often, business owners believe they are fully licensed when they are actually missing key PRO licenses or continuing to play music via personal streaming accounts. This structural confusion allows the market to remain largely unlicensed without immediate legal repercussions, perpetuating a cycle of non-compliance.

Financial Impact on Music Creators

The cost to music creators, songwriters, publishers, labels, and other rightsholders is substantial and measurable. By combining the expenditure data provided by businesses with establishment records from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, researchers estimated that annual spending on music would rise by approximately $1.4 billion per year if every business were properly licensed through a compliant business music service. This missing revenue represents a significant loss for the entire music ecosystem, preventing funds from flowing to the artists and companies that create the content businesses rely on.

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The music industry shares responsibility for this gap, admitting that it has failed to proactively educate the market or provide clear answers to business owners. Consumer platforms have offered free tiers that teach a generation of shop owners that music costs nothing, while business music services have not explained the difference between personal and commercial use loudly or simply enough. The industry recognizes that enforcement alone cannot close this gap; suing three million locations into compliance is neither feasible nor desirable, especially when these businesses are the primary customers for commercial music services.

Strategies for Industry Reform

Solving this compliance crisis requires a coordinated push across trade organizations, PROs, publishers, labels, consumer platforms, and business services. The primary goal is to create one plain-language message that clearly explains what is legal and provides simpler routes to full licensing. The solution must also involve building services that businesses actually want to use, addressing the main complaint that current business music services have limited and repetitive music selections. The audio offered by these services must be at least as good as the consumer app on the owner smartphone.

Business owners prioritize ease of use, competitive pricing, and high-quality playlists when selecting audio solutions. Streaming rebuilt the recorded music industry by making the legal option easier for individuals than piracy, a strategy that must now be replicated for the commercial sector. If business music services cannot match the quality and convenience of consumer apps, the consumer apps will continue to win. The path forward involves making the legal option the most attractive option for businesses, thereby aligning commercial interests with artist compensation.