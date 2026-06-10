Survey Reveals Widespread Defensive Medicine Among UK GPs Amid Complaint Fears

A new survey indicates that four in five general practitioners in the UK engage in defensive medicine, leading to over-diagnosis and increased healthcare costs due to fears of complaints and legal action.

A recent survey reveals a growing trend of defensive medicine among general practitioners , with four out of five GPs admitting they alter their clinical behavior to avoid potential complaints or legal action.

This practice often leads to over-diagnosis and over-medicalisation, placing additional strain on patients and the healthcare system. Family doctors reported being more likely to prescribe medications, refer patients to specialists, or spend excessive time documenting care to protect themselves from backlash. The survey, conducted by Pulse magazine and funded by Medical Protection, which provides indemnity services, polled 836 GPs.

Alarmingly, 78 percent agreed that the threat of complaints has made them practise more defensively than they believe is in the patient's best interest, while only 9 percent disagreed. This shift away from standard medical guidelines is driven by fears of missing a serious condition that could trigger a complaint or a referral to the General Medical Council.

Doctors described writing lengthy notes, sometimes called 'essays,' to meticulously cover their decisions, a process that consumes valuable time and contributes to professional burnout. The financial burden is also significant, with NHS Resolution handling approximately 3,000 cases annually involving GPs, some costing upwards of £4 million. Simultaneously, data from NHS England and the GMC show a rise in complaints against family doctors, creating what one physician called a 'very high-risk environment.

' Previous research in the British Medical Journal has directly linked defensive medicine to increased stress and burnout among clinicians. While patient advocacy groups like Silver Voices expressed some sympathy for GPs, they noted that most patients prefer doctors to err on the side of caution and order additional tests. The report highlights a systemic issue where fear of litigation overshadows clinical judgment, potentially leading to unnecessary treatments that increase patient anxiety and demand on NHS resources.

Medical Protection's Dr. Sarah Townley emphasized that members are deeply concerned about medico-legal threats, including complaints, claims, and even police investigations. This climate of defensive practise threatens the core principles of evidence-based medicine and sustainability of general practice within the National Health Service





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