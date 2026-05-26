Survey reveals devastating toll of social media on family life, with children saying it is worse than their own childhood, families not always protected online by governments during the process of puposeful and effective regulation

Parents in the UK say that raising children now is harder and that the decline in childhood is partly due to social media. The survey also found that many parents are feeling pressure to allow their children to use social media earlier than they want, and that many children are already exposed to violent content and online exploitation. In response to the survey, the government is considering a ban on Under-16s using social media, and parents are calling for stronger protections for children online. The petition delivered by Smartphone Free Childhood today calls for a ban on Under-16s and for the age of social media to be raised to 16.

Children are now worse off than they were in their childhood, with parents saying social media is the main cause of this decline. The devastating toll of social media on family life is laid bare in a major survey of parents who say raising children is now harder and more conflict ridden.

The survey paints a stark picture of the impact of social media on families, with parents describing teenagers who have been exposed to grooming and sexual exploitation as well as violent content and videos promoting self harm. Others describe children withdrawing from family life, becoming aggressive when devices are removed, struggling emotionally and losing interest in hobbies, sleep and real-world relationships.

A total ban on Under-16s using social media is being considered by the Government, following Australia's lead and with Keir Starmer set to make a decision on further measures to protect children. Media companies are being called out for failing to remove children from their apps, despite some 61 per cent of Australian 12 to 15-year-olds still having access to sites.

The survey found 84 per cent of parents believe childhood today is worse than their own while 94 per cent say social media has made parenting harder. Parents are calling for stronger protections for children online, including properly enforced age restrictions for under-16s on social media. Parents are also feeling pressured to allow social media access earlier than they want, with fear of social exclusion given as the main reason.

Despite this, many parents still need to deal with violent pornography and disturbing content on classmates' phones in playgrounds and on school buses. Testimonies from parents whose children experienced severe harm online are also being heard. The government is set to deliver a petition today calling on Keir Starmer to raise the age of social media to 16. The petition has received over 114,000 signatures.

The movement behind the petition, Smartphone Free Childhood, argues that media companies need to take responsibility for their actions and that children should be allowed to enjoy their childhoods without the threat of online exploitation. Google's new button aims to detect and prevent new CSAM content, which the company claims is a crucial step towards a safer online environment.





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