Despite currently sitting outside the playoffs, Seahawks fans aren’t giving up on the defending champs.

The Seattle Seahawks can move themselves into the NFC playoff picture by beating their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday. If you ask a Seahawks fan, they’ll probably say that Seattle will win that game, at least according to our Seahawks Reacts survey results.

When asked if the Seahawks would beat the 49ers in the pivotal matchup, 50% of fans said the 6-4 team would upset the current No. 1 seed in the NFC. Seahawks fans’ confidence in an upset isn’t entirely unfounded, as Seattle has fared much better against the Bay Area team since they hired Mike Macdonald, especially in Santa Clara.

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Macdonald’s defense has proved that it can stop a Kyle Shanahan-led offense before, including in Week 18 of the 2025 season, where the Seahawks held the 49ers to just 3 points. , giving them some confidence heading on the road. Seattle is also coming off a bye week, while San Francisco is coming back from a trip to Mexico City against a physical Minnesota Vikings team, which might contribute to the confidence of fans.