Survey Finds Nearly 60% of Young Adults Move Back Home, Embracing It as a Financial Strategy

A new survey reveals that the boomerang generation has become the norm, with almost 60% of young adults moving back home at some point. Contrary to past stigma, most view this arrangement as a smart financial move rather than a setback, driven by unaffordable housing, student debt, and the desire to save for homeownership.

Recent surveys indicate a significant shift in living patterns among young adults , with nearly 60% having moved back home at some point after initially leaving.

This phenomenon, often termed the 'boomerang generation,' is increasingly viewed not as a failure but as a savvy financial strategy. The data reveals that 58% of young adults who moved away later returned, including 15% who have done so multiple times. A striking 75% consider living with family or in transitional housing a smart financial move rather than a setback, and 26% specifically moved home to save money.

Moreover, 62% believe the stigma around moving back has faded compared to previous generations, while 63% personally no longer feel embarrassed about their living situation. The findings highlight a broader trend: the path to full independence is now an iterative process, involving cycles of moving out and back in, driven largely by economic pressures. Financial motivations dominate the decision to return home.

Among the top reasons, 45% cite unaffordable housing as the primary driver, outpacing job loss or reduced income (36%). Other key factors include waiting for the right income level (38%), reaching a specific savings amount (23%), and paying off debt (13%). Notably, 34% returned to save for a down payment on their own home, 22% aimed to build emergency savings, and 13% were tackling student loans.

The trend is especially pronounced in high-cost states like New Jersey (44.1% of 18-34 year-olds living with parents), Connecticut (41.3%), California (39.1%), Maryland (38.5%), and Florida (36.6%). In markets like San Diego, where median rent hits $3,100 and median home prices exceed $933,000, families are rethinking traditional timelines for independence. Real estate professionals and housing analysts confirm that this is not a temporary blip but a structural shift.

In costly areas, buyers and their families are making deliberate choices based on long-term financial health rather than societal expectations. Properties that accommodate multigenerational living-such as homes with private entrances, guest suites, or separate living quarters-are increasingly in demand. At the same time, 30% of young adults who haven't yet bought a home don't expect to purchase one soon, underscoring persistent affordability challenges.

Experts agree that moving back home is now a rational, strategic decision for many Gen Z and younger millennials, helping them avoid excessive debt and save for down payments amidst high rents, elevated home prices, and student loan burdens





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Young Adults Boomerang Generation Living At Home Financial Strategy Housing Affordability Multigenerational Living Survey Gen Z

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in skimpy orange bikini as she flaunts her svelte physique at 60Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat at 60, showing off her svelte physique in a sultry orange bikini from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

Read more »

Around 1 in 5 young people use AI chatbots for mental health advice, survey findsExperts worry that some young people are turning to AI bots during mental health crises, which the tech is not made to handle. An author of the survey said regulations are needed.

Read more »

Trump Hit by Brutal Poll on Voters’ FinancesA new survey finds only a small slice of Americans feel financially secure under the president.

Read more »

More Than Half of Americans Regularly Purchase Uncomfortable Shoes, Survey FindsA new survey of 2,000 Americans found that more than half of Americans regularly purchase shoes they later regret because of how uncomfortable they are. The survey also found that people wasted an average of $279 in the last few years on painful shoes they never wear and that comfort is key in the buying decision. The study also highlighted the importance of running shoes for runners, with nearly all runners agreeing that having the right shoe is essential for meeting their goals.

Read more »