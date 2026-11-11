A Buckley Institute poll of 803 U.S. undergraduates shows 22% said America deserved the September 11 attacks, while 42% prefer socialism and 38% favor Palestine as a U.S. ally. The findings reflect growing left‑wing sentiment among young college students.

On June 20 a Buckley Institute survey of 803 American undergraduates revealed that 22 percent said the United States deserved the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people. The poll also found 42 percent of respondents would rather live under socialism, and 38 percent view Palestine as a better U.S. ally than Israel.

Survey Scope and Methodology

The Buckley Institute, founded by William F. Buckley Jr., asked participants questions on social and political attitudes. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 25 and were drawn from campuses across the country. The survey took place over a two‑week period ending June 12, 2024, and collected 803 completed responses.

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Questions included a controversial statement about 9/11, a choice between economic systems, and a ranking of U.S. allies. The instrument coded responses as "agree," "disagree," or "unsure," and provided percentages for each category.

Political Attitudes Shift Toward the Left

Five‑year data show a steady rise in student support for socialism. This year, 42 percent of students favored a socialist system, compared with 28 percent who preferred capitalism and 30 percent who had no opinion. The 42‑percent figure is the highest in the poll's history, indicating a continuing leftward shift among college youth.

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Nearly half of respondents-47 percent-agreed with the statement that "while countries such as Cuba and the Soviet Union have made mistakes, they provide a better economic model than capitalist nations such as the United States."

Views on 9/11 and Middle East Alignment

22 percent of the students said the United States deserved the 9/11 attacks. A further 72 percent disagreed with that view, and 6 percent were uncertain. The finding echoes public statements from far‑left figure Hasan Piker, who in 2019 claimed America "deserved 9/11" and has recently accused U.S. forces of committing more terrorism than al Qudá.

In the survey's exploration of U.S. allies, 38 percent of students said Palestine would be a better partner for America than Israel. Israel received support from only 25 percent. This 9‑point difference is larger than the shift observed in the previous year and underscores a growing anti‑Israel sentiment on campus.

Implications for Youth Political Movements

The Buckley Institute's results arrive as the Young America's Foundation (YAF), a conservative non‑profit, announces a multi‑year campaign to counter the "growing appeal of socialism among Young Americans." YAF's Freedom Not Socialism initiative will formally launch at its November Freedom Conference in Santa Barbara, California, hosting speakers such as former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Against this backdrop, the poll's findings give a tangible measure of the ideological leanings of the next generation. They highlight a group of students increasingly willing to endorse controversial positions on free speech, the treatment of transgender athletes, and the U.S.'s role in global politics.

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Other Key Survey Findings

On transgender athletes competing in women's sports, the majority of students opposed allowing participation; 53 percent said it would be unfair due to biological differences, while only a third believed athletes should compete in the gender category they identify with.

Racial equality questions revealed a split perspective: 50 percent of students indicated that America remains inseparably linked to white supremacy and that minorities are largely excluded from the promise of equality. Only 39 percent thought the nation was moving forward in that regard.

The survey also probed free‑speech attitudes. Forty percent of respondents agreed that "offensive speech" should be criminally prosecuted, whereas 52 percent disagreed.

These results collectively portray a cohort of college students who are emotionally engaged with national tragedies, international conflict, and domestic policy issues-factors that will influence future political discourse as they mature into the broader electorate.