Vacaville police investigated a non-life-threatening shooting near a downtown bar on Blackout Wednesday, responding quickly to an incident captured on surveillance video that officers describe as an isolated case of violence on an otherwise busy holiday weekend.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Sacramento shows gunfire erupting in downtown Vacaville early Thanksgiving morning after one of the busiest nights of the year for local bars and restaurants.

Officers were already downtown when they heard several gunshots just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday near East Main and Davis streets. People can be seen running in the surveillance video as multiple gunshots ring out. Witnesses said they heard what sounded like an argument escalating into a fight near the base of the city's Merriment on Main holiday tree just before the shooting.

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"It was a lot of people coming out for the night before Thanksgiving. What some people call 'Barmageddon' or 'Blackout Wednesday,'" said Anna Louzon, owner of TJ's Tavern. Officers later found the shooting victim at a local hospital. Police said the person had been shot twice in the arm following a fight with someone.