Surveillance video shows Mobile police chase suspect crash into tree

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the moment the suspect crashed into a tree on Idaho and Cresthaven Roads before running off. A Mobile police cruiser followed close behind.

MOBILE, Ala. - An urgent search is underway for a suspect in a police chase in Mobile. Police say they tried to stop the driver on Airport and Schillinger Road when he kept going.

Chase and crash A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the moment the suspect crashed into a tree on Idaho and Cresthaven Roads before running off. A Mobile police cruiser followed close behind. More officers came to the scene, using a drone and K-9 to help search. The Mobile Police Department says this all started after officers tried to pull the driver over on Schillinger and Airport, but he wouldn’t stop.

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That was until he crashed into a tree on a dead-end road. Aftermath at the scene The white Toyota truck was totaled after crashing into a tree. A headlight was sitting a few feet away. The airbags went off inside.

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Investigators say a woman was in the passenger seat. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Suspect not identified Right now, it’s unclear who the suspect is and why the Mobile Police Department tried to stop them. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.