Surveillance video appears to show a man starting a fire at HQ Gastropub in Woodland Hills. Restaurant owners say the blaze was intentionally set.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- Surveillance video appears to show a man starting a fire at HQ Gastropub in Woodland Hills. Restaurant owners say the blaze was intentionally set Tuesday morning.

The video shows a man in the patio area of the restaurant on Ventura Boulevard. In the footage, the man appears to set a curtain on fire and is also seen placing a cushion on top of a heating lamp. No injuries were reported. Los Angeles police said the man is under arrest in connection with a separate arson incident that occurred Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police added that he is considered a person of interest in the fire at HQ Gastropub. Garland Matthews, the restaurant's general manager, said a security guard was putting out another fire allegedly started by the same man and quickly stepped in to help before the man tried to ignite another fire next door. Images released by the Los Angeles Fire Department show the aftermath of the fire, with charred debris left inside the restaurant after firefighters extinguished the flames.