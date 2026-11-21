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Barry Lee Ashford Jr. surrendered to authorities Thursday on murder and other charges in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting outside the Leaf Lounge that killed Glynn Thomas and seriously wounded another man.

SAN ANTONIO - New details are emerging about a deadly shooting outside a hookah lounge on the Northeast Side that left one man dead and another seriously wounded. Newly released court documents reveal how an early morning fight escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire, with investigators uncovering new evidence about what happened that morning.

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Barry Lee Ashford Jr. surrendered to authorities Thursday on murder and other charges in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting outside the Leaf Lounge that killed Glynn Thomas and seriously wounded another man. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Northeast Side lounge shortly before 6 a.m. after callers reported gunfire, screaming and fighting. Ashford also faces charges of tampering with evidence and failing to report a felony.

When deputies arrived, they found Thomas lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 37-year-old man was found in the passenger seat of a Honda Accord with a gunshot wound to his neck. The surviving victim was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he remained hospitalized, paralyzed and unable to speak after being placed on a ventilator.

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According to the arrest report, surveillance cameras at nearby businesses captured much of what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. The video shows a man later identified as Kedric Wilson handing Thomas a handgun before Thomas approached David Barefield, a man he had been fighting with earlier that morning. Barefield later told investigators the argument started because Thomas had been disrespectful toward him, and he wasn't going to back down from a fight.

Other witnesses described an ongoing disagreement between the two men involving a woman who had a child with Barefield. Court documents reveal that Thomas raised his handgun and began shooting toward Barefield as he was walking away. At that moment, police say Ashford, who was walking behind Thomas, pulled out his own gun and fired several shots at him, causing Thomas to collapse in the parking lot.

Ashford and the other man then ran toward a nearby Honda Accord, with Ashford getting behind the wheel and the other man climbing into the passenger seat. But the violence continued as investigators say Wilson ran toward Thomas, picked up what appeared to be the same gun he had handed him moments earlier and began shooting toward the Honda Accord.

The man in the passenger seat was struck in the neck during the gunfire, while Wilson ran back toward the parking lot, climbed into a black Dodge Charger and drove away. Rather than leaving in the Honda, investigators say Ashford got out, opened and closed the hood and eventually walked away, leaving the other man seriously wounded inside the vehicle.

As investigators searched the surrounding neighborhood, they recovered two handguns, including a Springfield 9mm found near a wooden fence and utility pole along Binz-Engleman Road. The gun was discovered along the same path Ashford was seen taking after leaving the shooting scene, and subsequent ballistics testing linked it to a shell casing recovered near Thomas' body. Investigators also collected fingerprints from the hood of the Honda Accord, which were later identified as belonging to Ashford.

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The investigation took another turn nearly two weeks later when detectives interviewed the surviving victim at Brooke Army Medical Center. Despite being unable to speak, he was alert enough to communicate using a dry-erase board and hand gestures, providing investigators with a firsthand account of the deadly confrontation. According to the injured man, Ashford told Thomas to "chill," but Thomas began shooting toward Barefield anyway, prompting Ashford to open fire on him.

The man also described what happened after he and Ashford reached the Honda, telling investigators someone began shooting toward their vehicle and struck him. He said Ashford told him he was going to shoot back at the person who had fired at them before walking away, although he said he did not know who shot him or why he had been targeted.

Meanwhile, detectives were trying to track down Ashford, who had disappeared after the shooting. Investigators contacted his mother, who initially told them she had not seen or heard from her son since the day before the shooting. During a follow-up conversation, however, she revealed Ashford had called her Oct. 22 from an unknown number. She told investigators she urged him to contact the Sheriff's Office and believed he was frightened by what had happened.

Despite those conversations, investigators said Ashford had not contacted them by the time the murder and evidence-tampering warrants were issued Oct. 28. Detectives believe he discarded the Springfield handgun near the shooting scene in an attempt to conceal evidence connecting him to Thomas' death. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thomas died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide. Ashford had been wanted for more than a month before surrendering to authorities Thursday.

He faces three charges stemming from the shooting: murder, tampering with physical evidence and failing to report a felony involving serious bodily injury or death. Wilson was recently arrested in Jonesboro, Georgia, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and is awaiting extradition to Texas. Father takes 60-year plea deal after abuse and death of 10-year-old sonFamily confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has died