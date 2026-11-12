An undercover investigator rEports on a Showing Up for Racial Justice Zoom meeting, alleging extreme anti-white rhetoric and calls for political rehabilitation.

An undercover investigation into a virtual gathering hosted by the organization Showing Up for Racial Justice has produced allegations of intense anti-white sentiment and calls for systemic societal overhaul. The event, titled White people's work after the midterms, drew a critic who described the participants as promoting prejudiced and brainwashed ideologies that view white Americans as the primary source of social evil.

Investigation of Radical Anti-Racist Ideology

The investigator stated that the meeting revealed a worldview where white individuals are characterized as racists and bigots who must be eradicated from power structures to achieve a utopian society. According to the report, the core argument presented was that white people's racism is the specific barrier preventing the nation from becoming an anti-racist society that provides liberty and freedom to all people.

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Participants in the session were accused of believing that only left-wing anti-racist activists can solve this massive racism issue. The narrative shared during the Zoom call suggested that these activists are the sole force capable of transforming contemporary society to comply with radical principles of racial justice and equity.

Targeting MAGA Supporters and White Voters

A central theme of the discussion involved the defeat of white supporters of the MAGA movement. The investigator noted that the existence of Showing Up for Racial Justice and similar meetings reinforces the idea that white people are a monolithic group needing political and cultural rehabilitation.

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The report claims that the organization constantly uses insulting descriptions of white people to justify their need for reform. These tactics are portrayed as essential steps in the broader strategy to dismantle existing political structures that are perceived as inherently oppressive by the participating activists.

Critic's Assessment of Left-Wing Motives

The investigator described the remarks made during the session as the most bigoted and prejudiced witnessed during infiltrations of various liberal, democratic, socialist, and communist organizations. The assessment suggests that many on the Left genuinely believe that white people are essentially the root of all evil in society.

According to the account, the participants hold that people must rise against white racists to transform the country. This belief system is framed as a necessary step toward achieving a society that aligns with their specific ideological goals and principles of racial justice.

Implications for Political Discourse

The investigation concludes that the Left are ardent supporters of racism when it can be weaponized to advance their political and cultural goals. The report argues that the rhetoric used in these meetings reflects a broader trend of dividing the population along racial lines to achieve ideological dominance.

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The findings presented by the investigator serve as a critique of modern activist strategies, suggesting that the methods employed by groups like Showing Up for Racial Justice may deepen societal divisions rather than foster unity. The allegations highlight the intense polarization surrounding issues of race and politics in the current American landscape.

These claims underscore the ongoing debate over the effectiveness and morality of identity-based political activism. The investigation provides a perspective that challenges the narrative of anti-racist movements, portraying them instead as sources of division and prejudice.