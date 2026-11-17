Researchers at the University of Surrey have created a new modeling framework combining mechanical and electrical behavior to predict triboelectric nanogenerator output. This technology aims to reduce battery reliance in wearables by efficiently converting everyday movements and vibrations into electricity, with demonstrated accuracy in road surface identification.

New technology could allow wearables to one day rely less on batteries and more on vibrations generated by the user. Surrey researchers developed a model combining mechanical and electrical behaviour to predict TENG power generation.

The framework predicts how resonance, mass, stiffness and damping affect energy conversion and electrical output. A bicycle-mounted TENG identified smooth, rough and gravel roads with 96.7 percent accuracy using vibration signals. Researchers at the University of Surrey have developed a framework that could help wearable devices generate electricity from everyday movements and vibrations, reducing their reliance on batteries. Developed with university spin-out Z-PULSE, the model predicts how much power triboelectric nanogenerators can produce from mechanical motion.

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These lightweight, flexible devices generate electricity when two charged surfaces come into contact and separate. The new framework combines mechanical and electrical behavior in a single model, helping engineers understand energy losses and optimize generators to produce more power from irregular vibrations. The new modeling framework could help engineers design more efficient devices capable of generating electricity from everyday vibrations. The technology focuses on TENGs, lightweight and flexible devices that convert mechanical movement into electrical energy.

The framework predicts how mechanicalTENGs generate electricity through a process called contact electrification. When two different materials come into contact, they develop opposing electrical charges. Separating the surfaces creates a potential difference that drives electrical charges through an external circuit, producing electricity. The process is similar to static electricity generated when a balloon is rubbed against a sweater.

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UK firm sets record by storing and retrieving 1,568 values on a quantum processor Unlike conventional electromagnetic generators, TENGs can harvest energy from relatively slow and irregular movements. This makes them attractive for applications involving human motion, structural vibrations, and other low-frequency mechanical energy sources.

However, predicting their actual electrical output has remained difficult because conventional circuit models often overlook the mechanical behaviour of the devices. The team addressed this limitation by developing a lumped electromechanical equivalent-circuit framework. The model combines the mechanical and electrical components of a TENG into a single mathematical representation, allowing engineers to examine how energy moves through the complete system.

It incorporates parameters such as the device’s mass, spring stiffness, and mechanical damping, alongside electrostatic forces, surface charge density, and the changing distance between the charged materials. It also accounts for the electrical load connected to the generator. By representing mechanical components as their electrical equivalents, the framework allows researchers to use established circuit-analysis techniques to study energy conversion.

This helps identify how much mechanical energy is transferred into electrical output and how much is lost through damping and other processes. A self-powered system becomes much more interesting when its generated signal is not treated only as electricity. The waveform also contains information about the mechanical environment that produced it.

This creates the possibility of future devices that can harvest energy from their surroundings while sensing those surroundings at the same timeAn important aspect of the approach is its ability to account for mechanical resonance. This occurs when the frequency of an external vibration approaches a device’s natural frequency, amplifying its movement. The researchers found that matching the operating frequency to this resonance can substantially improve electrical output by increasing the speed and amplitude of movement between the charged surfaces.

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Experimental tests using TENG devices with different mechanical properties showed close agreement with the model’s predictions. The researchers also examined how changes in oscillating mass, spring stiffness and damping influence resonance and power generation. In experiments involving different surface charge densities, four borophene-modified TENG devices produced progressively higher electrical outputs. The best-performing sample achieved an estimated energy-conversion efficiency of approximately 14.2 percent.

The model also predicted a maximum cycle-averaged theoretical efficiency of around 54 percent under the investigated conditions. The researchers demonstrated another potential application by mounting a TENG on a bicycle mudguard to monitor road conditions. Vibrations generated while traveling over smooth, rough, and gravel surfaces produced distinct electrical signals. A classification model used these signals to distinguish among the three road types with 96.7 percent accuracy.

The findings demonstrate that TENGs could potentially serve as both energy harvesters and self-powered sensing devices. The framework provides engineers with a way to optimize their mechanical and electrical characteristics together, rather than treating them as separate design problems. Jijo is an automotive and business journalist based in India.

Armed with a BA in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a PG diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, he has worked for news agencies, national newspapers, and automotive magazines. In his spare time, he likes to go off-roading, engage in political discourse, travel, and teach languages.