Surrey parents reveal how their daughter's gender identity journey and refusal to use pronouns could lead to criminal charges under Labour's proposed Conversion Practices Bill.

Surrey -based parents David and his wife have expressed deep alarm that Labour's proposed Conversion Practices Bill could criminalize their parental decisions regarding their 13-year-old daughter. The couple, who identify as intelligent and empathetic professionals, refuse to use the pronouns he or him, or the name Josh, which their daughter adopted after identifying as non-binary. They fear that their caution against immediate affirmation could result in criminal investigation and potential jail sentences under the new legislation.

The Trigger For A Four-Year Distress

The crisis began in October 2021 during a car ride home from school when the daughter, Olivia, expressed a desire to be a boy. Although the mother initially dismissed this as a phase similar to being a tomboy, the child persisted, eventually demanding to be called Josh. This period marked the start of four years of significant distress for the family, characterized by the child's withdrawal, online immersion, and severe mental health struggles including self-harm and two suicide attempts.

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Olivia had previously watched a CBeebies programme about a girl wanting to be a boy at age four and began asking about terms like pansexual and non-binary by age nine. The mother later arranged for a diagnosis of autism, which Olivia was diagnosed with six months after her initial declaration. Research indicates that autistic individuals are significantly more likely to identify as transgender or non-binary, yet Olivia refused to engage with the diagnosis while using every conversation to reiterate her identity as a boy.

Fear Of Criminal Prosecution For Care

The parents, who reside in Surrey with two younger children, have refused to provide Olivia with testosterone or enroll her in a gender clinic. Instead, they have invested in extensive exploratory therapy to help her understand her feelings. They argue that affirming a child's gender identity without sufficient time for reflection increases the likelihood of progressing to hormone therapy and irreversible surgeries, which they believe many teenagers may deeply regret later in life.

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Despite Government disputes that ordinary parenting decisions would be criminalized, two former senior figures at the Equality and Human Rights Commission warned that parents acting in good faith could still face prosecution. The couple believes the bill would hand a distressed teenager the power to criminalize parental caution, effectively driving a wedge between Olivia and the people who love her most by penalizing their refusal to affirm her gender identity.

Balancing Compassion With Caution

The parents emphasize that they are not anti-trans and have sympathy for those who believe they are born in the wrong body. However, they stress that teenagers can be mercurial, often wanting things at ages 13, 14, or 15 that they may regret for the rest of their lives. Their decisions are driven by a desire to protect their daughter from making rash choices that could irreversibly alter her body, rather than any religious or political campaigning.

The situation highlights the tension between child protection laws and parental rights, with the family arguing that the proposed legislation ignores the complexities of adolescent development. By refusing to use the preferred pronouns or name, they hope to buy time for their daughter to mature and make informed decisions about her identity, a process they believe is hindered rather than helped by immediate social and legal affirmation.