Surrey Dementia Couple Taken to Iran by Son

Elderly couple with dementia removed from Surrey care home by son who disputes care quality, now in Iran amid travel warnings. Police and council investigate.

An elderly couple suffering from dementia has been removed from Silverbirch House in Guildford, Surrey, by their son, who allegedly abducted them to Iran. The incident occurred on Wednesday after the son arrived at the care home under the pretense of taking his parents for lunch. When the pair failed to return within the expected timeframe, staff at the facility became concerned and contacted law enforcement.

The Abduction and Travel to Iran

Upon being contacted by Silverbirch House staff, the son informed them that the couple would not be returning. He explicitly stated that they were boarding a flight to Iran. The elderly pair, who are originally from Iran, had lived in the Guildford area for several years before entering the care home. They are believed to have flown to Tehran via Istanbul on Wednesday. A photograph shared by the son in a WhatsApp group with relatives shows the couple, both in wheelchairs, sitting in front of the Mausoleum of Hafez in Shiraz, southern Iran.

Also read Lord Cameron Calls for NHS Access to New Dementia Drugs After Mother's Death

Doubts Over Care Quality at Home

Sources indicate that the son was dissatisfied with the standard of care provided to his parents at Silverbirch House. He had previously expressed these concerns to other relatives and established a WhatsApp group to share his intentions. He described Iran as a war zone, contradicting the safety of their location in Surrey. Despite these claims, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) recently rated Silverbirch House, which is operated by Barchester Healthcare, as 'good'. The facility, which accommodates 65 residents across three floors, received positive feedback from residents and relatives regarding staff kindness and cleanliness.

Advertisement

Foreign Office Travel Warnings

The decision to travel to Iran carries significant risk, as the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office advises against all travel to the country. The government warning highlights that British nationals, including dual citizens, face a significant risk of arrest, questioning, or detention by Iranian authorities. The geopolitical situation remains volatile, with recent strikes on infrastructure such as a communications tower in Sirik. Additionally, two Iranian men were convicted in London on the same day for spying and planning attacks on journalists.

Official Response and Next Steps

Surrey Police confirmed they are aware of the incident but stated that no formal investigation has been launched at this stage. However, the county's adult social care team has been notified and is working with the care home and other agencies to assess the circumstances. Silverbirch House issued a statement confirming the couple is safe and well, though they declined to provide further details. Surrey County Council reiterated their focus on ensuring the wellbeing of the two individuals involved.