Former New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the big-name second basemen available in free agency this winter. While there's reportedly plenty

Aug 12, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. forces out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh at second base and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Mariners designated hitter Taylor Ward during the second inning at Yankee Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Former New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the big-name second basemen available in free agency this winter. While there's reportedly plenty of interest in the 28-year-old so far this offseason, one franchise has somewhat unexpectedly entered the picture as a potential landing spot for the two-time All-Star.were included in that initial group or if interest in the power-hitting speedster is growing.

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But either way, several franchises are clearly considering adding the lefty-swinging slugger to their lineup. Multiple All-Star second basemen are available in free agency Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe throws over San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin as he turns a double play during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect's free-agent second basemen remain unsigned.

But if one major domino falls, that might be all it takes to set off a flurry ofwho could drastically alter a lineup. The 29-year-old posted a .310 batting average in 2026 and recorded his fourth consecutive season with more than 180 hits. The four-time All-Star is widely considered one of the best contact hitters in the big leagues, and he should be highly coveted this winter.

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Other second-base free agents include Gleyber Torres, Jeff McNeil, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Jonathan India. As things stand, though, fans are waiting for theJustin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team.

While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.