Surprising slimming foods that can cause bloating

Protein bars, flavoured Greek yoghurt, sugar-free sweets and gum, and large salads are some of the foods that can cause bloating. Even apples, chickpeas, and hummus can contribute to bloating in some people.

Most of us assume bloating is the price we pay for an indulgent takeaway, too many fizzy drinks or going back for seconds. But according to nutritionists, that's not necessarily the case.

In fact, lots of the foods most responsible for causing bloating are the very same ones marketed to us as virtuous. We asked Oliver Goble, a nutritionist at Supply Life, about the popular 'slimming' foods most likely to cause sore and swollen tummies. From protein-packed snacks to fibre-rich breakfasts, here are the surprising eats that can mean your jeans are much too snug by lunchtime





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Bloating Slimming Foods Protein Bars Greek Yoghurt Sugar-Free Sweets Large Salads Chickpeas Hummus

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