Surprising N64 games still missing from Nintendo Switch Online

This article discusses 4 N64 games that are still not available on Nintendo Switch Online, despite the service being launched 5 years ago.

released in 1996, making it the defining console many Millennials around my age grew up with. And some of the biggest and Many of the biggest hits have since made their way to the Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2) by way of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

But over its 5-year run as the primary Nintendo home console, the N64 saw quite a few bit hits. And that means some classics are surprisingly still missing from NSO’s lineup. Pokemon Stadium, Donkey Kong Country, Mario Party, Rayman Raving Rabbid





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Nintendo Switch Online N64 Game Development Character Licensing Game Graphics And Technology

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