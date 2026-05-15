Surprising Five-Star Hotels in the UK with Low Prices

Traveling on a budget can be challenging, especially when it comes to luxury hotels. However, there are some five-star establishments in the UK that offer affordable stays. This news text highlights the Municipal Hotel & Spa in Liverpool, which costs as little as £98 per night, and other options in cities like Manchester, Belfast, and Southampton.

Given that travel in general is hugely expensive these days, you might assume that a five-star hotel would come with at least a three-figure price tag.

However, if you're after a bit of luxury hotel life on a budget, you'll be pleased to learn that stays at some of the UK's five-star establishments come in at surprising low prices. Number one on the list? The Municipal Hotel & Spa in Liverpool, which despite being an AA-rated five-star hotel, costs as little as £98 per night (depending on which night you book of course).

The pool at The Municipal Hotel & Spa in Liverpool You magazine's Jessica Carroll has visited, and agrees it is a fabulous hotel. The food was also a real highlight – particularly the evening menu. There were lots of options, it was all great quality and the experience felt like fine dining, so was great if you were there to celebrate a special event. See the cheapest five-star hotels in the UK below..





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Surprising Five-Star Hotels in the UK with Low PricesTraveling on a budget can be challenging, especially when it comes to luxury hotels. However, there are some five-star establishments in the UK that offer affordable stays. This news text highlights the Municipal Hotel & Spa in Liverpool, which costs as little as £98 per night, and other options in cities like Manchester, Belfast, and Southampton.

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