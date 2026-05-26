Surprises Galore at 2026 AMAs: Awards Show Goes On Forever

The American Music Awards (AMAs) presented at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026, was filled with surprises. It covered a broader range of genres and celebrated its 53rd edition. Although Taylor Swift was recognized with the most AMA wins, she didn't add to her victory total as other artists performed impressively.

There were surprises galore at the 2026 AMAs, presented at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday (May 25). The show, hosted by B..., included numerous short clips from past AMA ceremonies.

Presidents come and go, but awards shows seem to go on forever. The AMAs now covers a much broader range of music than it did in the early years. In the first five years of the show, awards were presented in just three broad genres – pop/rock, soul/R&B and country. This year, there were awards in each of those categories, but also hip-hop, Latin, rock/alternative, dance/electronic, K-Pop, Afrobeats and Americana/folk





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American Music Awards Broad Range Of Genres Talented Artists Upbeat Atmosphere Younger Audience

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