A surprise set of Cobra clubs for my niece Ava was about more than new equipment. It was an opportunity to support the next generation of female golfers.

Growing women's golf starts long before players reach the professional ranks, and I recently teamed up with Cobra Golf to help one young golfer take the next step.

My niece Ava is preparing for her second season of high school golf, and I've had the chance to watch her dedication to the game grow over the past couple of years. With help from my friends at Cobra, I arranged to surprise her with a brand-new set of clubs ahead of the upcoming season. The surprise took weeks of planning and was staged at Green Garden, where our family regularly plays.

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Ava thought we were simply filming another golf video while she practiced on the range. Little did she know what we had planned. Before revealing the clubs, I asked Ava about her first season of high school competition. She admitted that playing alongside older students was initially intimidating and that the pace of tournament golf caught her off guard.

We brought out her new Cobra clubs, including a driver, fairway woods, hybrid, irons and putter. Watching her pull each club from the bag and take a few swings made all the planning worth it. But this was about more than giving my niece a new set of clubs. It was an opportunity to recognize the work she's put into the game and encourage her to keep going.

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If we want women's golf to continue growing, we need to create more opportunities for young girls to play, develop their skills and feel like they belong on the course. Thanks to Cobra Golf and Green Garden for helping us pull off the surprise. Ava now has a new set of clubs heading into her second high school season, and I can't wait to see where the game takes her.

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community.

Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.