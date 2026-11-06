Surprise Sundance hit ‘Wicker’ on track to surpass $20M and enters awards contention

Black Bear’s Sundance acquisition of “Wicker” is garnering awards praise, while also boosting the indie studio’s nascent US distribution business.

After narrowly missing out on an Oscar last year with “Train Dreams,” Black Bear is putting itself back in the awards conversation for a second straight year.

-led studio’s Sundance acquisition of “Wicker” is garnering awards praise, while also boosting Black Bear’s nascent US distribution business.

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“Wicker,” which fetched $2.5 million at the festival and was the 15-year-old studio’s first-ever acquisition, boasts strong awards pedigree. It has a rotten tomatoes score in the 90s, strong word of mouth, and its two leads,“Wicker” has strong festival lineage as well, given that it’s from Tango and Topic Studios, the latter of which is behind fellow fest faves “The Debut” and “Club Kid,” as well as last year’s “A Real Pain,” which nettedThe studio is already ramping up its awards campaign — Colman and Skarsgard for acting nods, as well as the crafts categories — as the film is expected to play in theaters through most of November.

After a string of box office disappointments for its nascent distribution business, “Wicker” is putting a financial win in Black Bear’s basket. The film, which stars Colman as a lonely fisherwoman who has a steamy affair with a man made from a wicker basket , has far outpaced what Black Bear was expecting.

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The studio, we’re told, had initially projected it would make around $5 million to $7 million total — it drew $5.7 million in its first weekend across more than 1,400 screens. On its second weekend, when it expanded to 2,300 screens, “Wicker” added another $4.4 million. Through Wednesday, the film stands at $15.9 million and is expected to surpass the $20 million mark sometime next week.

The movie even got a limited run playing on around 80 4DX screens, in what was initially supposed to be a one-day run that was expanded to a week. The competition figures to stiffen up this weekend, with three new releases including “Godzilla Minus Zero,” which is expected to land at No. 1, as well as “Club Kid” and the animated “Cat in the Hat. ”