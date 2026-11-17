If the holiday shopping season has you feeling stressed, just spell it backwards to find the cure!

Data center dispute drives debate over Chillicothe's development future Chillicothe residents debate zoning for data centers, battery storage and crypto mining over water, energy and neighborhood impacts.

A Pixelle mill data hall plan stays exempt amid NDA scrutiny. Rules due Dec. Over 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment. Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity.

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The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio! KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hPolice issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Renee Mitchell, 62, who walked away from her Columbus West Side home Monday. She has memory issues and was last seen in purple fleece, blue sweatpants. Ohio Gov.

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Mike DeWine is weighing SB 214, a bill that would drop Ohio felony limits on suppressors and sawed-off guns. Supporters cite shifting federal rules, critics warn it could weaken oversight and public safety.