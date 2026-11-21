A high school robotics team based in Surprise is earning international recognition for its efforts to make science, technology, engineering and math education more accessible to children

SURPRISE, AZ — A high school robotics team based in Surprise is earning international recognition for its efforts to make science, technology, engineering and math education more accessible to children, including those who are blind or visually impaired.

Launch Team 6352, an around 17-member robotics team, has received the 2026 FIRST Impact Award, the organization's highest honor, recognizing teams that make a significant impact through STEM education and community outreach. For the students, the recognition represents years of work extending far beyond building and competing with robots.

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"It is the biggest honor, I'd say, to know that we did something that impacted so many people," said Kate Donick, a senior at Paradise Honors High School. FIRST, an international organization that hosts robotics competitions for students, selected the Surprise team for its extensive community outreach efforts, which have reached students across the United States and internationally.

"They have some incredible outreach here in their own community, like helping younger kids discover the excitement, the fun of STEM, but also their reach has gone from India to the UK and all over the United States," said FIRST CEO Don Bossi. The team's founder and coach, Stephen Robertson, said Launch Team was created to address a shortage of robotics opportunities for students in the West Valley.

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"The whole reason we founded Launch Team was that there were no other opportunities like this in the West Valley," Robertson said. Making robotics accessible to students with visual impairments One of the team's most notable initiatives focuses on helping children who are blind or visually impaired participate in robotics.

Using specially designed LEGO kits and verbal instructions instead of relying solely on visual demonstrations, the team has developed a way for students with visual impairments to learn engineering concepts and build robots. The approach allows children who might otherwise face barriers in traditional robotics programs to participate in hands-on STEM activities. Robertson said the goal is to ensure students have the same opportunities to explore technology, regardless of their abilities.

"It has nothing to do about their disability, it's just they need the chance, and we want to make sure we can give that to them," he said. The initiative has expanded beyond Arizona, with educational materials and kits reaching communities around the world.

"We just sent a package of the blind kit to Australia just like last week or so," said Noel Robertson, a mentor with the team. International recognition brings new opportunities In addition to receiving the 2026 Impact Award, Launch Team 6352 has earned a place in FIRST's Hall of Fame, another significant milestone for the Surprise-based organization. The recognition highlights the team's work in expanding access to robotics education and encouraging students from different backgrounds to explore STEM careers.

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But team members say the most meaningful part of the award isn't the trophy or international attention. Instead, it's the growing interest from educators and organizations hoping to bring similar programs to their own communities.

"What's even greater is that now people see our name and then send us an email and say, 'Hey, we want to start this program in insert name of country here or state here,'" Donick said. For Robertson and his students, the award is an opportunity to expand their mission even further. What began as an effort to create more robotics opportunities in the West Valley has grown into an international initiative helping children participate in STEM education.

And for the students behind Launch Team 6352, the recognition serves as proof that a small team in Surprise can make a difference far beyond Arizona. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.