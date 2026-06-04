Surprise graduation party held for Shriners Children's hospital patient injured in Chicago shooting

A Chicago teen who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that left him mostly paralyzed from the neck down arrived to the hospital that helped with his recovery journey as a high school graduate, with a special surprise waiting for him.

When Elvin first came through the doors of Shriners Children's Chicago hospital three years ago, he wasn't in school and he could barely move anything below his neck.

Shriners Children's Hospital has become a second home to 19-year-old Elvin, and the people there have become like a second family. He goes there once a week for his appointments, but started his journey at Shriners following a traumatic moment that changed his life.

"I was on my phone, texting and stuff like that, I heard like arguments," Elvin said. 'Gunshots started going off, and I was struck. " Elvin was caught in the crossfire of a 2023 shooting in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. He suffered a broken shoulder blade and a spinal cord injury that left him mostly paralyzed from the neck down.

Over the past three years, Elvin has fought his way back in rehab with the help from his team at Shriners, he was able to regain some movement in his right arm which helped him regain a bit of independence. Elvin arrived at Shriners Thursday for what he thought would be his regular appointment, but the team has something different in mind. A surprise graduation party honored Elvin's journey from trauma to triumph.

The room was filled his members of his medical team, who say Elvin has been their source of inspiration.

"There's a whole Shriners family behind him, and so we are all rooting for him, and we're so proud," said Ashley Umali, Senior Occupational Therapist at Shriners Children's. "He always held on to hope. He always celebrated the little victories that are big for him, and I think that is what's real. That's what's really special about him," Umali said.

"It was my job to teach him things , but he's taught me so much more. ""Some people think they would never get certain things back, but you'll never know if you know if you give up," Elvin said. "Don't give up. don't, don't give up. You know, be ourselves, be yourself, and stay true to yourself.

" Elvin says the next step for him is college where he plans to study to be a graphic artist. He says he's not done yet. Body found in retention pond near Chicago Premium Outlet Mall during search for missing womanZoo staff members injured after incident involving wolves in Michigan City, officials say





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