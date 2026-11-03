Surprise Flip in Tarik Skubal Next Team Market on Kalshi

With the MLB season coming to a close, the focus now shifts to the offseason. With that, Tarik Skubal’s next team market on Kalshi has reopened, and the New Yor

Tarik Skubal's next team market on Kalshi is trending up on the New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthas reopened. The New York Mets have taken over the top spot from the Dodgers, with a 40% chance of landing him.

Within the last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers were favored to retain Skubal with a 44.5% chance, while the Mets had 25%. The Dodgers came down to 27% while the Mets stayed put. On Halloween, the Mets made the jump and jumped the Dodgers, with their price growing stronger since. Kalshi settles based on which team Skubal is with by March 25, 2027.

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A $10 trade that he signs with the Mets profits $13.78. , is that Skubal will make his free-agent decision before the MLB lockout begins on December 1. Passan lists the Dodgers and Mets as the, “two most obvious suitors. ” “Skubal is far and away the best player in this class, and the expectation is he will sign before the Dec. 1 lockout.

The two most obvious suitors are the two teams with the highest payrolls in baseball: The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. ” ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez took a different approach, saying that he believes Skubal would welcome a return to the Dodgers, but that the Mets' offer could be enough to sway him away.

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“My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers. He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning,” Gonzalez wrote.

“But it's going to come down to price. And whether the Dodgers would be willing to match Steve Cohen's Mets. ” Skubal’s time with the Dodgers was a success despite the Brewers sweeping them 4-0 in the NLCS. In 10 regular season games that Skubal played for the Dodgers this season, they went 8-2.

Skubal went 5-2 as the starter in that stretch. Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700. Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials.

He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.