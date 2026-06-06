Surprise Cyberpunk 2077-Themed DLC Arrives via Wuthering Waves Update on June 8

In an unexpected turn, CD Projekt Red announced at Summer Game Fest that Cyberpunk 2077 content will be featured in the Version 3.4 update of Wuthering Waves, introducing Edgerunners characters Lucy and Rebecca as playable Resonators, with Rebecca available for free.

Cyberpunk 2077 stands as one of the most cherished open-world science fiction video games of the modern era, having transformed from a notoriously flawed 2020 debut into a polished, critically acclaimed title through years of consistent updates and quality-of-life enhancements.

A pivotal moment in this redemption narrative arrived with the Phantom Liberty expansion, which exceeded expectations by selling over three million copies in its inaugural week. Consequently, when CD Projekt Red declared that no further downloadable content would follow Phantom Liberty, as the studio shifted focus to the sequel codenamed Project Orion, many fans accepted this as the natural conclusion to the game's support cycle.

Yet in a stunning reversal, an entirely unannounced new DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 was revealed at the 2024 Summer Game Fest, slated for release on Monday, June 8. This surprise addition is not a traditional expansion but rather a special crossover integrated into the Version 3.4 update of Wuthering Waves, another free-to-play open-world action RPG developed by Kuro Games.

Wuthering Waves, set in a post-apocalyptic world rebounding from a cataclysm called the Lament, tasks players as Rover, an amnesiac explorer who recruits powerful combatants known as Resonators. The Version 3.4 update will introduce two new 5-Star Resonators directly inspired by the beloved anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners-Lucy, a tech-savvy netrunner with ties to the Arasaka corporation and aspirations of reaching the Moon, and Rebecca, a brash, heavily armed mercenary whose intense loyalty and dynamic presence made her a standout character.

Notably, Rebecca will be obtainable for free during the event. While Wuthering Waves employs gacha mechanics distinct from Cyberpunk 2077's premium model, this collaboration serves as a novel cross-promotion, extending the Edgerunners legacy into a new interactive format. The announcement underscores a strategic synergy between CD Projekt Red and Kuro Games, offering fans of the Cyberpunk universe an unconventional yet accessible way to engage with iconic characters amid the ongoing anticipation for Project Orion





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