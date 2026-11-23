British Asian surgeon Usman Butt receives £101,338.74 compensation after Manchester Employment Tribunal finds Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust guilty of systemic race discrimination.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Usman Butt has been awarded £101,338.74 in compensation after a judge ruled that he was denied a senior leadership position at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust due to race discrimination. The Manchester Employment Tribunal found that the Trust failed to promote the highly qualified British Asian professional despite him being told he had a '99 per cent' chance of securing the role of chair of the surgery division. This verdict highlights significant procedural and cultural failures within the organization regarding fair treatment of minority staff.

Tribunal Finds Systemic Failures In Promotion Process

Employment Judge Phil Allen presided over the case and concluded that the procedural failings at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust were both systemic and numerous. The tribunal determined that the rejection of Mr. Butt's application for the chair position was directly linked to his race, marking a clear instance of unfair treatment within the healthcare institution. The compensation awarded covers both injury to feelings and financial losses suffered by the surgeon during this period. The judge's criticism emphasized that these were not isolated incidents but rather deep-rooted issues affecting the Trust's operations.

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Background On Usman Butt And Qualifications

Usman Butt, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, had been employed by the Trust based in Manchester since August 2015, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the organization. His professional credentials are extensive, including a Master's in Business Administration and a Senior Leader Level Seven degree, both of which he achieved with distinction. Additionally, he holds the title of chartered manager awarded by the Chartered Management Institute, underscoring his administrative and medical expertise. These qualifications established him as a strong candidate for leadership roles within the NHS structure.

The Promotion Dispute And Tribunal Evidence

Mr. Butt first applied for the chair role in May 2022 but was initially rejected due to a claimed lack of required experience, despite being the only candidate at that time. However, in November 2023, he was advised to apply again and found himself as the sole applicant for the position. Evidence presented to the tribunal showed that he met all essential requirements and one of the two desirable criteria, specifically his management qualification. During the interview process, a stakeholder panel of nine members scored him highly, with every member considering him appointable and noting his effective presentation and responsiveness to questions.

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Allegations Of Racism And Second Class Treatment

An independent investigation commissioned by the Trust revealed disturbing insights into the workplace culture, with barrister Carlo Breen reporting that Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic staff felt treated as 'second-class citizens'. The investigation found that white individuals were 1.86 times more likely to be appointed to roles compared to BAME individuals across all posts. Another British Asian consultant spinal surgeon testified that senior leadership positions were often allocated through informal networks that excluded BAME clinicians. These accounts suggest a deeply embedded culture of exclusion that persisted despite formal policies.

Outcome For The Surgeon And Trust Accountability

Despite the positive panel feedback and high likelihood of appointment stated to him, Mr. Butt received an automated email in February 2024 denying him the position. The previous holder was asked to stay, and a few months later, a white British doctor was appointed, whom Mr. Butt believed was less qualified and experienced. The Trust disputed the claim of racial discrimination, but the tribunal's findings stood firm on the evidence of unfair treatment. Following the expiration of his notice period, Usman Butt moved to a different Trust in July 2024, while the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust faces ongoing scrutiny over its equality standards.