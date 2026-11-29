Kent County Council reports nearly 300 unaccompanied children crossed to the UK in a month, fueling disputes between French authorities and charities over safe house protocols.

Kent County Council has revealed that nearly 300 unaccompanied children crossed the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom in a period of just over a month, marking a dramatic escalation in the flow of young migrants. These arrivals join a total of 2,182 youngsters who traveled alone on traffickers' boats or hid inside lorries during the first ten months of this year. The data underscores a critical shift in migration patterns where children are increasingly targeted by criminal networks operating between northern France and Britain.

Safe House Protocols and Phone Bans

A secure facility located in a town approximately 60 miles from the coastal camps of Dunkirk and Calais houses these vulnerable youths, including some as young as 13 years old. The Nord Department council, which oversees this shelter, confirmed that the primary security measure involves confiscating mobile phones to sever communication with human smuggling gangs. Officials emphasize that this isolation is necessary to prevent traffickers from directing the children toward dangerous crossing points or exploiting them for labor and crime while they are in state care.

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Disputes Over Child Safety and Rights

French refugee charities have launched a strong counter-argument during an emergency hearing in Lille, northern France, claiming that the phone ban and remote location of the safe house leave children defenseless against exploitation. Emma Eliakim, a Paris-based lawyer representing these organizations, stated that from the beginning of 2026, hundreds of children have been left at the mercy of smugglers due to the Nord Department's alleged abandonment of their human rights obligations. The charities argue that the current policy fails to protect minors from prostitution and drug-related activities, which are reportedly used to fund the £1,500 fare required for a channel crossing.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

While the Nord Department maintains that the shelter is a necessary refuge from the trafficking networks operating in the coastal shanty camps, charities insist that the isolation is counterproductive. They are calling for the removal of the mobile phone ban and the relocation of the children to a center near Dunkirk that would be under closer observation by aid workers and law enforcement. The charities contend that staying near the coast allows for better monitoring of gang activities and provides a safer environment than the current anonymous two-story building where the children are currently held away from the immediate grips of smugglers.

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Real-World Impact and Exploitation Tactics

Investigations by local media have documented alarming trends within the Dunkirk and Calais migrant encampments, where unaccompanied girls, some aged 14 or 15, are reportedly selling their bodies at informal red light zones to raise money for boat or lorry crossings. Boys in these camps are frequently engaged as drug runners or sellers of knives and machetes on street corners to procure funds. Random checks recently identified 769 children without a parent or carer in these camps, including 138 girls, with 30 of them being under 14 years old, highlighting the severe scale of exploitation faced by this demographic.

Consequences and Future Projections

Despite the protective measures at the safe house, a Nord Department official revealed that more than 90 percent of the children leave the shelter early and return to the coast, where they fall back under the control of human smuggling networks. The regional council describes this as a crisis of unaccompanied children who prefer to stay near the Channel in the hope of crossing, making it difficult for authorities to override their individual choices. With the situation worsening since late October, the combination of high demand for crossings and intense gang activity suggests that the flow of young migrants to Kent will likely continue to increase in the coming months.