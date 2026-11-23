October and November see record attack levels in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian forces targeting vessels and Omani infrastructure to disrupt oil flows amid US sanctions.

Attacks on maritime traffic in and around the Strait of Hormuz have reached unprecedented levels during October and November, exceeding the frequency of any comparable period since the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre ( UKMTO) documented thirty-one separate attacks in October and approximately nineteen additional incidents by November eighteen, marking a sharp escalation in regional instability.

These recent figures represent a dramatic departure from the first nine months of the current year. Between March and September, UKMTO recorded a total of only fifty-three incidents, averaging ten to fifteen events across the Strait and surrounding gulfs per month. The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a United Nations agency, presents slightly more conservative data, confirming thirty-four attacks in the same October and November window. Despite the lower count, the IMO notes a similar surge, having collected roughly fifty incidents between March and September.

Also read Lewis Pugh Becomes First to Swim Strait of Hormuz Amid War Attacks

Escalating Tactics and Strategic Objectives

The strategic intent behind this heightened aggression is explicitly tied to economic coercion and the disruption of energy markets. Noam Raydan, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, stated that Iran aims to keep the Omani route, described as a US-facilitated passage, a high-risk area. This strategy is designed to make energy recovery inconsistent and force Washington to reconsider its policies. Hamidreza Azizi, a senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG), added that while regional partners have found ways to maintain oil flow, Tehran is determined to make these arrangements more costly and less reliable.

A key component of this strategy involves targeting the workaround methods developed by the United States. Sina Toossi, a senior fellow with the Center for International Policy, explained that the US utilizes ship-to-ship transfers. In this process, smaller tankers cross the strait with tracking systems disabled and transfer cargoes to larger vessels on the other side. Toossi noted that Tehran has escalated attacks specifically to make this system dangerous, costly, and ultimately unviable, aiming to demonstrate that normal oil exports cannot continue under the US blockade.

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Targets Expand Beyond Commercial Shipping

The violence has expanded beyond attacks on moving commercial vessels to include direct strikes on infrastructure and stationary ships. On November eight, satellite images and video verified by ABC News showed Iran attacking the Omani island of Didamar, which hosts radar and satellite communications technology. Iranian state media claimed the strike targeted enemy navigation aid systems. Oman, a US partner, did not publicly comment on the incident. Furthermore, attacks have not been limited to ships actively crossing the strait, with at least one incident verified involving a drone apparently belonging to Iran striking a vessel that made no attempt to cross.

The Gem No 2 Incident and Mine Claims

The discrepancy between Iranian claims and physical evidence was highlighted by the attack on the Panama-flagged supertanker Gem No 2. In early October, the vessel was idle off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Persian Gulf, outside the Strait of Hormuz, for nearly five months. Kpler, a maritime intelligence company, reported the tanker was fully loaded with two million barrels of Saudi crude oil. Two crew members stated the ship never attempted to cross the strait before being hit by a drone on October nine and at least three others on October ten, sparking a massive fire and forcing evacuation.

Hours after the evacuation, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed the vessel struck a naval mine while attempting to cross through an unauthorized route. However, satellite images taken in the days after the abandonment confirmed Gem No 2 remained well outside the strait near the UAE coast. ABC News showed footage of the drone wreckage to Fabian Hinz, a drone warfare researcher, who identified it as a jet-powered Hadid-110 built by Iran. Iran continues to maintain that the ship hit a mine, despite the geographic evidence suggesting otherwise.

Market Impact and Ongoing Blockade

The broader context of these attacks involves the US naval blockade that has been in place since April thirteen, which stops Iranian and Iran-linked ships from entering or leaving the Gulf of Oman, with a brief pause from June eighteen to July thirteen. The IMO estimates that hundreds of ships are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran. The combination of the blockade, the ship-to-ship transfer risks, and direct attacks on infrastructure like the Didamar island creates a volatile environment for global energy supply.

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The data from UKMTO and IMO confirms that the volume of attacks in late 2026 is significantly higher than in previous months. This escalation suggests a deliberate effort by Iranian forces to increase the economic pressure on the United States and its allies. As the war continues, the safety of maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical concern for global oil markets and regional stability. The ability of commercial shipping to operate under these conditions will likely depend on the effectiveness of counter-measures and diplomatic negotiations.