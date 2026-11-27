New data reveals that 88% of US consumers plan to shop at small businesses this holiday season, with Small Business Saturday on Nov 28 marking a key moment for community economic support and relationship building.

The holiday shopping season is officially underway, with Thanksgiving weekend serving as the critical kickoff period for consumer spending across the United States. According to the latest data from the National Retail Federation, an estimated 182.7 million consumers plan to engage in holiday shopping activities during this pivotal weekend.

While the modern commercial calendar often feels as though it begins earlier each year, industry experts emphasize that the post-Thanksgiving period remains the most significant benchmark for predicting overall holiday retail performance. This surge in consumer activity is not merely about purchasing goods; it represents a broader economic shift toward intentional spending that benefits local communities.

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The convergence of family gatherings and commercial opportunity creates a unique moment where economic decisions are made with both personal desire and community responsibility in mind. Small Business Saturday, which falls on November 28 this year, serves as the formal announcement of the retail calendar's next phase, drawing widespread attention from media outlets and business leaders alike.

Shoppers Choose Small Businesses

A growing trend among American shoppers is the deliberate choice to support local and small businesses rather than relying solely on large national retailers. The 2026 American Express Shop Small Impact Study reveals that 88 percent of consumers intend to shop at small businesses during this holiday season, marking the highest level of supportive intent recorded since 2012. This statistic underscores a cultural shift where shoppers are increasingly aware of the impact their dollar has on their local economy.

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Hailey Heimbach, the marketing and communications director for the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce, highlights that supporting local merchants is about investing in the fabric of the community. These businesses are the ones that sponsor school events, fund local charities, and provide essential services. Every purchase made at a local establishment helps keep capital circulating within the region, creating a multiplier effect that supports jobs and sustains other local enterprises.

This economic resilience is built on the foundation of consumer awareness and the understanding that small businesses are the backbone of suburban and urban areas alike. Chamber of Commerce leaders across the region are actively encouraging residents to view Small Business Saturday as more than just a one-day sales event. Dallan Yoh, director of membership for the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, emphasizes that shopping locally is an exercise in building relationships and fostering community connections.

Community Bonds Strengthen Local Economy

He notes that visiting a local shop is an opportunity to meet the people behind the products, to say hello, and to discover new offerings from business owners who are deeply invested in the area. The time between November 1 and December 31 is increasingly referred to as small-business season, suggesting that the spirit of local support should extend beyond a single weekend.

Small businesses encompass a diverse array of entities, including service providers, experts, and professionals who solve complex problems for consumers. By choosing to shop local during the holidays, consumers are not only securing gifts but also providing encouragement to business owners who face significant operational challenges. This collective effort strengthens the social and economic bonds within communities like Phoenixville, Boyertown, and West Reading, ensuring that local enterprises thrive and continue to contribute to the regional identity and prosperity.