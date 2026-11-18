Jace Harrick's custom 4-carat engagement ring washes away after a rogue wave strikes during his proposal to Zoey Mattinson at Calafia State Beach on Nov 14.

Jace Harrick endured an unforgettable moment of heartbreak during his marriage proposal to Zoey Mattinson at Calafia State Beach on Saturday, November 14. The couple faced an immediate and devastating obstacle when a powerful ocean wave swept a custom-made, four-carat emerald-cut diamond ring from Harrick's hand. This loss occurred mere seconds after Mattinson agreed to marry him, turning a joyous milestone into a scene of unexpected tragedy along the San Clemente coastline.

The incident began with high emotions as Harrick, a longtime surfer with intimate knowledge of local tides, prepared to pop the question. He was overwhelmed with a mix of excitement and nervousness during the momentous occasion. The intensity of the proposal led him to embrace Mattinson vigorously rather than carefully placing the jewelry. Consequently, the yellow ring box containing the valuable gem slipped from his grasp and vanished into the churning sea during the chaotic encounter.

Also read In-State Wide Receiver Prospect Chooses Oklahoma Over SEC Rivals, Oklahoma State

Harrick recalled the immediate aftermath with a mix of disbelief and sorrow. He noted that he never expected the moment to end with the ring not even making it onto her finger. Although the material loss was severe, he emphasized that Mattinson remained calm and supportive throughout the ordeal. He stated that her well-being was the most important factor, allowing him to focus on the longevity of their relationship rather than the temporary damage.

Photographer Manya Andreevna Mendrin witnessed the dramatic event unfold along a remote stretch of the shoreline. She had originally been capturing sweet sixteen photos for a client when Harrick's sister alerted her to the pending proposal. Mendrin moved the couple to a quieter, more secluded spot to ensure privacy, unaware that conditions were about to change drastically for the engaged pair.

Mendrin described the water as initially calm before the rogue surge hit the couple unexpectedly. She witnessed Harrick's immediate distress as the yellow box disappeared into the surf. The photographer noted that the sudden loss created a heartbreaking scene for the couple and the bystanders who quickly gathered to assist in the recovery efforts. She observed defeat in Harrick's face, recognizing the depth of his sadness in that moment.

Advertisement

News of the lost engagement ring spread rapidly through the San Clemente community, prompting an immediate and generous response from locals. Beachgoers who witnessed the proposal began scouring the sand for the lost item that same afternoon. Residents continued searching the beach days after the incident, hoping to locate the valuable emerald-cut diamond that Harrick had specially designed for his future wife.

The community response demonstrated significant solidarity with the engaged pair in Orange County. One local man offered to dive into the ocean to search for the ring once the swell conditions improved. Another individual arrived with a metal detector to help scan the sand for the missing yellow box and its precious contents. Harrick expressed profound gratitude for the support, describing the local residents as a supportive tribe that rallied to help.

Harrick acknowledged the severity of the loss but maintained a positive outlook on the future of his engagement. He stated that the couple is currently working on replacing the custom piece with a new ring. Mendrin offered perspective on the unusual circumstance, suggesting that overcoming such a difficult event early in their marriage would ultimately strengthen their bond.

She noted that Harrick's primary concern was ensuring the proposal went well, not anticipating natural forces that could interfere with the ceremony. Harrick reflected on the emotional rollercoaster of the day, describing the initial joy turning into pure worry as the ring vanished. He recognized the aggression of the water and accepted that the ring might be gone forever.

Despite the financial and emotional toll, the couple remains optimistic about their future together. The incident at Calafia State Beach has become a memorable, albeit painful, chapter in Harrick and Mattinson's relationship. The community's efforts to recover the four-carat ring serve as a testament to local solidarity and the close-knit nature of the coastal neighborhood.

Advertisement

Harrick and Mattinson now move forward with a new ring and a story that will likely be shared for years to come. The widespread interest in the story highlighted the strength of community bonds in Orange County. Their experience serves as a poignant reminder that while material items can be lost, the support of those around them remains invaluable.

The loss of the diamond ring has not diminished the couple's love or commitment to each other. They have embraced the narrative of resilience and community support that emerged from the tragedy. The memory of the day will remain etched in their minds, not just for the proposal, but for the kindness shown by strangers who became helpers in their time of need.

As they continue to plan their wedding, Harrick and Mattinson view the lost ring as a unique symbol of their journey. The community's continued efforts to find the missing item, even days later, show the depth of their care. This story of love and loss has resonated deeply with residents and visitors along the California coast.

The couple's ability to find humor and hope in such a difficult situation has inspired many. Harrick's sister, who helped organize the surprise, remains a key part of their support network. The photographer, Mendrin, continues to share the story with empathy and respect for the couple's privacy. The incident at Calafia State Beach will be remembered as a defining moment in local news.

As the sun sets over the Pacific, the ocean remains a powerful force in the lives of those who live nearby. Harrick's experience highlights the unpredictability of nature and the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones. The search for the ring may continue, but the couple's focus is firmly on their future together.

Their story serves as a powerful example of how communities come together in times of need. The kindness shown by strangers has left a lasting impact on Harrick and Mattinson. They hope their experience will bring others closer together and highlight the beauty of human connection in the face of adversity.