Surfer escapes death in jaws of Aussie shark — and says he used a simple trick to survive

A surfer has revealed the terrifying moment he was dragged underwater by a shark in Australia — and the simple trick he used to escape with his life.

The animal dragged Santiñaque into the water, becoming tangled in his surfboard leash. With only seconds to react, he used a straightforward defense to force the shark to release its grip.

“Everything happened incredibly fast — I don’t think more than two seconds passed between the bite and my reaction,” he said. “It pulled me in the water, and my immediate response was to kick it as hard as I could to make it let go,” he continued. Michael Bogner – stock.adobe.comHe credits his survival to maintaining his focus.

“From the moment I was bitten until I reached the beach, I focused on what I needed to do and avoided panicking. ” Once he reached the shore, his friends quickly applied a tourniquet to his bleeding foot until an ambulance arrived. Santiñaque underwent surgery for a ruptured tendon and torn muscle, but the bite missed his major arteries.

“The ocean is its home, and we are the ones entering its environment,” he said. “Sharks are not villains or monsters. They are wild animals and an essential part of the marine ecosystem. ” Santiñaque has lived in Australia for approximately two years, and he is currently recovering from his injuries.





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