Surfer Dies After Rescue Attempt in Rough San Francisco Waters

Sandro Ricardo Britz, 55, was found unconscious and later pronounced dead after rough unseasonably large waves at Ocean Beach. On and off-duty lifeguards performed CPR, but he succumbed to his injuries despite emergency care.

“I can’t believe we talked on Tuesday and you left without warning, but doing what you loved to do most, going down your last wave, rest in peace,” one friend wrote on Facebook, sharing a picture of his pal.

A surfer killed in rough waters at San Francisco’s Ocean beach during unseasonably large waves this week has been identified.

“Oh, my surf buddy. I’m not prepared for this,” another person shared on Britz’s page.

“I missed you guys by minutes. Was hoping those trucks weren’t for either of you. Godspeed and good waves. ”Sandro Ricardo Britz, 55, of San Francisco, is being mourned by the local surfing community, and remembered by friends and loved ones.surfer in distress While crews were enroute several on and off-duty lifeguards spotted Britz on his board signaling that he was in trouble and needed help.

The group swam out to the surfer and located the Britz who they said was face down “unconscious, and not breathing. ”While crews were enroute several on and off-duty lifeguards spotted Britz on his board signaling that he was in trouble and needed help. CPR and life-saving measures were immediately done on Britz while bringing him back to the shoreline. After they arrived, paramedics and emergency crews showed up to continue providing life support care to him.

The surfer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but Britz later was pronounced dead. A series of videos and pictures posted on social media by the department showed all the rescue efforts that were done. The National Park Service told The Post that the “incident remains under investigation. ” There was no other information provided.

A surfer killed in rough waters at San Francisco’s Ocean beach during unseasonably large waves this week has been identified. Sandro Ricardo Britz, 55, of San Francisco, is being mourned by the local surfing community, and remembered by friends and loved ones. While crews were enroute several on and off-duty lifeguards spotted Britz on his board signaling that he was in trouble and needed help.





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Surfing San Francisco Ocean Beach Lifeguard Rescue Wave Conditions

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